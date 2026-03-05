Disgraced Louisiana Mayor's Son Screamed at His Mom for Getting Intimate With His 16-Year-Old Best Friend at Pool Party
March 5 2026, Updated 4:16 p.m. ET
Explosive courtroom testimony describes the shock of the son of convicted former Louisiana mayor Misty Roberts after discovering his mother having s-- with his 16-year-old best friend during an alcohol-fueled pool party in July 2024.
The encounter occurred during a boozy pool party at Roberts' home, where she provided alcohol to minors. Witnesses testified that later that day, she disappeared into an upstairs game room with the 16-year-old victim.
On March 3, the 43-year-old former DeRidder, La., mayor was found guilty of two felonies — carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile — and faces up to 17 years in prison.
Jill Weaver, Roberts’ ex- best friend and former sister-in-law, testified that she overheard an argument between Roberts and Roberts’ son during the party, according to the Lake Charles American Press.
In court, Weaver admitted advising her son, Roberts' nephew, to “lie till you die” about the incident.
Weaver said she found Roberts arguing with her son when she arrived and testified that after the argument, Roberts threatened to harm herself.
During questioning, prosecutor Charles Robinson asked Weaver about the subject of the argument, and Weaver responded that her son accused Roberts of having s-- with his best friend.
"He was saying [Roberts] effed his best friend,” Weaver testified.
“That whole night was a lot,” Weaver said. “It was chaos.”
Roberts accused Weaver's son of having video of the incident, but he denied it.
Jurors also heard testimony from a then-14-year-old at the party who said he witnessed Roberts having s-- with the underage teen and saw someone recording a video of the incident.
On cross-examination, the child said he saw the video being recorded, but he never saw it played afterward.
Jurors watched a video of Roberts’ son tell investigators he saw his mom and best friend having s-- through a window crack.
The ex-mayor’s daughter also said she saw the two “on top of each other.”
Roberts’ ex-husband, Duncan Clanton, testified that Roberts confessed the next day and pleaded for his silence.
Clanton also said Roberts asked him to contact the victim’s parents to “see how they were feeling.”
The jury convicted her in under an hour. Sentencing is set for April 17.
Roberts, through her attorney, has said she has no regrets and is disappointed in the verdict, which she plans to appeal.