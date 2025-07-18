'I'm Disgusted': Aubrey O'Day Confesses to Removing Her Lip Filler After Botched Injections 'Invaded' Her Face
Aubrey O’Day just wants to look like herself again!
In a candid new interview, the former Danity Kane star opened up about her decision to return to a more natural look after years of plastic surgery.
“I got lip fillers that were like, invading my face. And I thought they really looked good until they took ’em away and I got to see that I was trippin’. Good God, I’m so happy those lips are off my face,” she admitted.
O’Day didn’t hold back when reflecting on how bad things had gotten.
“When I see photos with the lip injections, I’m disgusted. I thought I was killing it, and I was not, ever was I killing it with those big, giant — when people would say ‘duck lips,’ I’d be like, ‘They’re just jealous,’ oh no, they were trying to tell me,” she said.
Eventually, it took some tough love from others to help her see the truth with her transformation.
“Some people aren’t haters, some people are really trying to guide you better,” she explained. “And I was looking in the mirror, and I thought it looked good. ‘Cause so many people in L.A. have big, fat lips that are done by doctors that just give it to you for free.”
A few years back, the singer faced online backlash for looking unrecognizable. Side by side photos made the rounds on social media, sparking harsh comments.
"Looks like her face is melting,” one critic ridiculed, while another added, “Got all that work done to look like a platypus."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She responded in another interview, saying, “I’ve had lip fillers and Botox. I put a lot of filters.”
Back then, the criticism didn’t seem to bother her.
“Not at all. When I was 17 maybe,” she told Us Weekly when asked if her feelings were hurt. “I think the worst comment I ever read, and then I didn’t read any more, was, ‘She looks like an old leather handbag that’s been put in the dryer 15 times.’ That was one of my faves.”
Having grown up in the spotlight, O’Day said she’s grown used to the noise but learned to tune it out.
“By being on reality TV since I was 17 and being called a leather handbag that’s been jugged through the dryer 15 times since I was 17. It’s all silly,” she shared. “I look in the mirror. I know what I look like. I love me! I’m the happiest I’ve ever been."
She added that her lifestyle has changed with age.
“I wish I was youthful in regards to my energy. I can’t do Barry’s Bootcamp twice a day anymore,” she said. “As I get older, there’s so much pressure on women to be skinny or to have tinier bodies and every little inch that I gain I’m so affected by it. But I’ve gotten to a place that I’m like, I’m healthy, I don’t take drugs, I barely drink, I exercise every day and I feel mentally happy. I don’t need anything other than what I’m doing because it’s working for me.”
Entertainment Tonight interviewed O'Day.