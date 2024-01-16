Aubrey O'Day Defends Herself After Being Ridiculed for Captioning Seductive Photos With Martin Luther King Jr. Quote
Singer Aubrey O'Day is under fire for the Instagram post she made on Monday, January 15.
Since the upload came on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, she captioned her seductive shots with one of his quotes — a choice that didn't sit well with many.
“'Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.' – Martin Luther King Jr.," she wrote with the post, which showed the MTV alum clad in a low-cut crop top and a pair of pants that she pulled down to show off her waist.
One of the slides depicted the star in a stringy black ensemble that showed off her curves and promoted her OnlyFans account.
"This is NOT it sis. Show some respect. @aubreyoday," one Instagram user commented on the post, while another joked, "When I look at these pics, Martin Luther King's moving speeches from 1964 are exactly what I think of."
"It’s like…how can I love someone so much (Aubrey) but at the same time wanna tell her that this ain’t it," an addition fan said.
O'Day replied to one person's criticism and explained why she made the risqué post on the holiday.
"Sorry my loves. I posted a video honoring him and a great story written in the LA Times that I read first thing this a.m. on my story," she noted. "My posts for insta are preset as I have to be promoting my job [right now] daily. But I def wanted to caption today with one of my fav MLK quotes!"
"Pic or videos I’ve shot weeks back and lined up promoting my work aren’t what today is about for me personally," the former Danity Kane member explained. "It’s the words and sentiments that he left us with that can better our society and that’s what i wanted to honor him with today, and also stand by as a lifestyle with my actions and integrity. Xo."
Others were more focused on O'Day's face looking a little different, with one person asking of her slimmer features, "Where does your nose go sometimes???"
The star brushed off the remark and hit back by replying, "It def doesn’t go near anyone’s a--. ❤️."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
O'Day's response to the hater did little to keep other negative comments at bay, with one follower commenting, "omg she does not look like herself 😮."
"You’re so beautiful but what in the world is happening to your nose and lips?! Is it heavy photo editing?" asked another person. "I feel like your nose is disappearing and your lips keep getting bigger & bigger! You are gorgeous just the way you are without all of the filler and whatever else is going on. ☹️."