Aubrey O'Day Defends Herself After Being Ridiculed for Captioning Seductive Photos With Martin Luther King Jr. Quote

"Sorry my loves. I posted a video honoring him and a great story written in the LA Times that I read first thing this a.m. on my story," she noted. "My posts for insta are preset as I have to be promoting my job [right now] daily. But I def wanted to caption today with one of my fav MLK quotes!"

"Pic or videos I’ve shot weeks back and lined up promoting my work aren’t what today is about for me personally," the former Danity Kane member explained. "It’s the words and sentiments that he left us with that can better our society and that’s what i wanted to honor him with today, and also stand by as a lifestyle with my actions and integrity. Xo."