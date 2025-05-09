Disheveled Kathy Griffin Sparks Health Concerns After Looking Worse for Wear in Recent Public Appearances: 'Is She OK?'
Kathy Griffin's recent appearance sparked fans to voice their concerns about her health.
On Thursday, May 7, the comedian posted an Instagram video from her livestream that morning, but some social media users thought she looked worse for wear in the footage.
Kathy Griffin Sparks Health Concerns
In the video, the star, 64, was sitting in her home in pajamas and wore no face makeup, though she noted she used products on her lips and eyebrows.
Griffin chatted with her Instagram followers and answered questions over her morning coffee, and while many of them left positive remarks in the comments section, others thought she looked unwell.
"Are you ok? You look upset 😢," one person wrote, while another asked, "Darn I missed it, what's happening? Is she ok?"
"Is this a filter? Omg you look like E.T.," one rude message read.
The Comedian Looked Disheveled on a Hike
People's worries heightened after photographers caught her on a hike in Los Angeles with a friend on Friday, May 9, as the star looked a bit disheveled.
In photos published by a news outlet, aside from her signature red locks being messy and unbrushed, she appeared thinner and paler than usual in a gray quarter-zip sweatshirt, dark blue leggings, ankle socks and pale pink athletic sneakers.
The star, who was accompanied by a younger female friend, also carried a small crossbody bag for the workout.
Inside Kathy Griffin's Health Woes
The reality star has faced countless health issues over the years, including a 2021 battle with lung cancer, which required her to have half of her left lung removed. She also suffered from PTSD and admitted she contemplated commit suicide in 2020 amid a pill addiction.
Her addiction heightened in 2017, as she received immense backlash for holding up a replica of Donald Trump's bloodied severed head.
"To be honest, it really kicked into high-gear when the Trump thing happened," Griffin revealed on a 2024 episode of Nightline. "Prior to then, I'm going to say I was, like, dallying with a pill addiction in a way that wasn't good. But then, after that happened [with Trump], I just thought, 'Who cares?'"
She Underwent a Hysterectomy in April
More recently, she announced via social media in April that she underwent a hysterectomy.
"That's right they took out the uterus, the fallopian tubes & the ovaries. Pre-cancerous, blah blah blah," she wrote. "Not to be an a--hole, but how do I NOT have a reality show to capture all of this??? I mean, you can’t write it. It’s too real. 😂😭🥺."