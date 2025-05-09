Disheveled Kathy Griffin Sparks Health Concerns After Looking Worse for Wear in Recent Public Appearances: 'Is She OK?'

On Thursday, May 7, the comedian posted an Instagram video from her livestream that morning, but some social media users thought she looked worse for wear in the footage.

Kathy Griffin's appearance sparked fans to question if she was doing ok mentally and physically.

In the video, the star, 64, was sitting in her home in pajamas and wore no face makeup, though she noted she used products on her lips and eyebrows.

Griffin chatted with her Instagram followers and answered questions over her morning coffee, and while many of them left positive remarks in the comments section, others thought she looked unwell.

"Are you ok? You look upset 😢," one person wrote, while another asked, "Darn I missed it, what's happening? Is she ok?"

"Is this a filter? Omg you look like E.T.," one rude message read.