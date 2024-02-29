Kathy Griffin Reveals She Attempted Suicide in 2020: 'I Got My Trust in Order and Wrote the Note'
Kathy Griffin is sharing the upsetting details about the most difficult time in her life.
The comedian spilled on her mental health hardships during the latest episode of Nightline, admitting she tried to commit suicide in 2020.
"I started thinking about suicide more and more as I get into the pill addiction. And it became almost an obsessive thought," the star, 63, confessed. "I started really convincing myself it was a good decision."
Griffin recalled how she tied up any loose ends, explaining, "I got my living revocable trust in order. I had all my ducks in a row. I wrote the note, the whole thing. And I just thought, 'I'll just take a bunch of pills, and I will just go to sleep.'"
Fortunately, the TV star wasn't successful, and she reached out to a doctor for help.
Griffin's addiction to pills started after she was prescribed a medication for excessive sleepiness and Ambien. She also took painkillers after various injuries and recovery.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Emmy winner confessed her addiction worsened in 2017 after she received backlash for her infamous photo in which she held a replica of Donald Trump's severed bloodied head.
"To be honest, it really kicked into high-gear when the Trump thing happened," she stated. "Prior to then, I'm going to say I was, like, dallying with a pill addiction in a way that wasn't good. But then, after that happened [with Trump], I just thought, 'Who cares?'"
- Kathy Griffin Gives Brutally Honest Health Update, Says She Fears 'Drugs And Addiction More Than I Fear Cancer'
- Kathy Griffin Reveals Surgery For Lung Cancer Left Her With 'Voice Damage'
- Kathy Griffin Asks Social Media Followers Why She 'Vomited About A Dozen Times' Over 3 Hours In Scary Health Update
Griffin's notorious photo caused her to be dropped by several jobs despite her lawyer insisting the image was just to poke fun at Trump.
"Like many edgy works of artistic expression, the photo could be interpreted different ways. But Griffin never imagined that it could be misinterpreted as a threat of violence against Trump," the attorney said. "That was never what she intended. She has never threatened or committed an act of violence against anyone."
Griffin said she's "thrilled and grateful" she survived the rough patch.
The actress has endured quite a few other bumps in the road over the past few years, as in 2021, she announced she was diagnosed with lung cancer, resulting in her undergoing surgery to have part of her left lung removed.
The ordeal also caused her to undergo surgery on her vocal cords in the summer of 2023.
The star noted she never smoked, adding her doctors believe the cancer could have stemmed from "radon poisoning."
Adding to her personal woes, in December 2023, Griffin's estranged husband, Randy Bick, filed for divorce just weeks shy of their four-year wedding anniversary. Bick listed irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split.
Griffin hasn't said much about the breakup, but on the day the filing was revealed, she hinted at her heartache by tweeting, "Well…s---. This sucks."