Donald Trump Calls for the 'Swift Dismissal of All Political Witch Hunts' After Losing $5 Million E. Jean Carroll Appeal
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals shut down President-elect Donald Trump's latest attempts to dodge paying E. Jean Carroll millions.
Trump, 78, was ordered to shell out $5 million to the writer, 81, after he was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation in 2023. Trump slammed the court's decision at the time, calling it "grossly excessive."
However, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals argued the soon-to-be POTUS failed to prove the court "erred in any of the challenged rulings."
"Further, he has not carried his burden to show that any claimed error or combination of claimed errors affected his substantial rights as required to warrant a new trial," the ruling read.
Despite the loss, Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung released a statement vowing to appeal the decision yet again.
"The American People have re-elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate, and they demand an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and a swift dismissal of all of the Witch Hunts, including the Democrat-funded Carroll Hoax, which will continue to be appealed."
As for Carroll and her attorney, Roberta Kaplan, they are "gratified" by the court's ruling.
"We thank the Second Circuit for its careful consideration of the parties’ arguments," Kaplan concluded her statement.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation after Carroll accused the politician of assaulting her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. Trump firmly denied the allegations and alleged he never "met, saw or touched" her prior to the trial.
"The DOJ will not defend me in the E. Jean Carroll civil case, which is all part of the political Witch Hunt, lawyered up by a political operative who I just beat in another case, financed by a big political funder, and 'judged' by a Clinton appointee who truly hates 'TRUMP,'" he wrote via Truth Social in July 2023. "The statements that I made about Carroll are all true. I didn't Rape her (I won that at trial) and other than for this case, I have NO IDEA WHO SHE IS, WHAT SHE LOOKS LIKE, OR ANYTHING ABOUT HER."
"The Carroll civil case against me is a Miscarriage of Justice and a total Scam," he continued. "The trial was very unfair, with the other side being able to do and present virtually anything they wanted, and our side being largely and wrongfully shut down by an absolutely hostile, biased, and out of control judge."