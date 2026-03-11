TRUE CRIME NEWS Inside Ghislaine Maxwell's Prison Life: 'Trash' Criminal 'Rarely Showers,' Skips Food Lines and Befriends Murderers, Former Inmate Claims Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell spent time at FCI Tallahassee until she was transferred to low-security FCP Bryan in Texas in August 2025. Rebecca Friedman March 11 2026, Updated 9:52 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

New details have emerged about Ghislaine Maxwell's lonely life behind bars. In a recent interview, a woman using the pseudonym Raven Johnson — who said she was incarcerated at Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee from November 2023 to November 2025 — alleged the disgraced British socialite, 64, stood out among inmates for her behavior, hygiene habits and sense of entitlement. Johnson claimed Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and abuse underage girls, was often viewed harshly by fellow prisoners.

'If You Have Crimes Against Children, You're Trash'

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to groom and abuse underage girls.

"People don’t look at you as if you’re actually even human," Johnson alleged of inmates convicted of crimes involving minors while speaking to The U.S. Sun. "If you have crimes against children, you’re trash. It doesn’t matter how much money you have or who you are in the real world." According to Johnson, Maxwell’s reputation inside the facility meant she kept a relatively small social circle. The former inmate claimed the socialite primarily spent time with women convicted of violent crimes, including one prisoner who had been jailed for murdering members of her own family. Johnson also alleged Maxwell frequently tried to bend prison rules to her advantage. "She could file a complaint, and things are going to change," Johnson claimed, adding that Maxwell reportedly submitted hundreds of grievances about everything from food portions to shower conditions.

Ghislaine Maxwell 'Rarely Showered' at Florida Prison

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell was accused of having poor hygiene habits.

At mealtimes, Johnson said Maxwell would allegedly bypass long cafeteria lines. "There could be 50 or 60 people waiting in the chow hall," she recalled. "She’d just walk right past." The former inmate further claimed Maxwell’s personal hygiene became a running joke among prisoners. "This lady worked out every day but rarely showered," Johnson alleged. "There are a lot of bad smells in prison, but she still stood out."

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell taught weekly legal classes while at FCI Tallahassee.

Johnson said she also encountered Maxwell through the prison’s education program, where the convicted s-- offender reportedly taught a weekly class focused on legal basics. Despite having no formal legal training, Johnson claimed Maxwell led a roughly 12-week course that helped inmates understand how to properly file legal motions and navigate parts of the court system. "She knew her stuff," Johnson said. "She was actually a pretty good teacher." Elsewhere inside the facility, Johnson alleged Maxwell became visibly upset when inmates watched Starz's Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? on television.

Ghislaine Maxwell 'Is Not a Nice Person,' Former Inmate Declares

Source: MEGA A former inmate said Ghislaine Maxwell is 'not a nice' or 'good person.'