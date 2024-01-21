'It's Been Distressing': Sarah Ferguson Diagnosed With Melanoma Just Weeks After 'Beating' Breast Cancer
Sarah Ferguson has run into some bad luck.
On Sunday, January 21, a representative for the royal revealed she was diagnosed with skin cancer just weeks after she announced she had overcome her battle with b----- cancer.
“Following her diagnosis with an early form of b----- cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma,” the spokesperson stated.
The Duchess of York reportedly had several moles removed and analyzed by a dermatologist while she was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her June 2023 mastectomy. One of the moles was found to be cancerous.
“The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was,” they added. “She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma.”
According to the rep, the new owner of Queen Elizabeth’s corgis is receiving treatment for her melanoma in London and spent time at the MAYRLIFE clinic, a medical health resort in Altaussee, Austria.
“She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages,” the spokesperson added. “Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing, but the Duchess remains in good spirits.”
Additionally, a pal of Prince Andrew’s ex-wife shared that the second diagnosis in “a matter of months has obviously been a shock and a blow.”
"[She] is very resilient and in good spirits,” the friend noted. “Her time in Austria helped her gather her strength, and her family is supporting her.”
Back in June 2023, a rep revealed Fergie was first diagnosed with b----- cancer.
"Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of b----- cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully,” they said at the time.
However, on December 31, 2023, Fergie shared a message on social media indicating her b----- cancer treatments had worked.
“I hope everyone is enjoying their holiday celebrations today. 2023 hasn’t been without its ups and downs, trials, lessons, laughter, miracles and joy. I made the Sunday Times Top 5 bestseller list for my historical romance novel, A Most Intriguing Lady!” she began.
“I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I beat breast cancer and now I have got a Derek on my left. I have a new grandchild!!!” Fergie penned.
She continued: “I have had the pleasure of meeting some very inspiring people from around the world with beautiful stories to tell. I have discovered within myself that I, too, have more stories to tell. I am 64 and just getting started. I hope everyone takes time to reflect and to look forward with love and positivity. Happy New Year.”
