Prince Harry 'Finds It Irritating' That Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Joined the Royal Family at Church for Christmas

Prince Harry is annoyed that his uncle Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were allowed back for Christmas, but he's yet to be on good terms with his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles.

“Harry finds it irritating that Andrew and Fergie joined the family at church,” said an insider. “Andrew because of his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, and Fergie because she’s not even part of the royal family and hasn’t been for some time.”