Sarah Ferguson 'Drafted in on Wifely Duties' After Prince Andrew Was Caught in Another Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

According to royal editor Charlotte Griffiths, the Duchess of York was "drafted in on wifely duties" while Andrew transitioned into a recluse lifestyle.

"Even though they're not married, she is very much on hand nonstop to just keep him going," she told GB News.

The York's divorce was finalized in 1996, but they continue to live together at the Royal Lodge.

"There are some basic things that you can do if you're a posh royal living in the country, and actually he's been socially outcast from even some of those," she continued. "So he certainly can't do any charity work or any royal work of any kind. Especially now in the light of this second batch of documents."