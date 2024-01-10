Sarah Ferguson 'Drafted in on Wifely Duties' After Prince Andrew Was Caught in Another Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
Prince Andrew's gradual return to royal life was quickly disrupted by the unsealing of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's court case. In recent years, Andrew's connection to the convicted s-- trafficker greatly impacted his reputation, but his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, continues to support him.
According to royal editor Charlotte Griffiths, the Duchess of York was "drafted in on wifely duties" while Andrew transitioned into a recluse lifestyle.
"Even though they're not married, she is very much on hand nonstop to just keep him going," she told GB News.
The York's divorce was finalized in 1996, but they continue to live together at the Royal Lodge.
"There are some basic things that you can do if you're a posh royal living in the country, and actually he's been socially outcast from even some of those," she continued. "So he certainly can't do any charity work or any royal work of any kind. Especially now in the light of this second batch of documents."
OK! previously reported the royal family is expected to support Andrew despite his dwindling image.
"The royal family will stand by Andrew no matter what," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News.
"We saw it not only at Sandringham, but remember those clear pictures we saw of Prince Andrew in the car with both the Prince and Princess of Wales on the way to church at Balmoral," the podcaster continued. "I think that he has stressed to them that he that there are no more skeletons in the closet."
The excerpts from Epstein's case revealed a woman, referred to as Jane Doe 3, accused the prince of groping her when she was a teen. Due to the nature of the claims, the revelation negatively impacts the royal family.
"It's not a great look and I do think that you are as strong as your weakest team member and unfortunately he's their weakest team member," Schofield noted. "But they're going to stand by him. It's never complain, never explain. That's what their strategy is going to be."
A week before the story was released, Andrew attended the royal Christmas walk, and initially, critics viewed the moment as the Windsors supporting the disgraced figure.
"I've said for a while that I do think that it would enhance his PR because we like Fergie," Schofield added.
Andrew has yet to release a statement, but insiders claimed he's overwhelmed by the headlines.
"He doesn't have the emotional bandwidth to deal with this," Andrew's friend told an outlet. "He has locked himself away in a room and has no idea how to respond. He's devastated."