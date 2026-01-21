'So Cringe': 'Disturbing' Jesse Watters Gets Dragged for Calling Donald Trump 'Daddy' on Fox News — Watch
Jan. 21 2026, Published 6:37 p.m. ET
Jesse Watters left people cringing after he referred to Donald Trump as "daddy" on Fox News.
The other day, the network aired live footage as the president touched down in West Palm Beach, Fla., with text on the screen reading, "DADDY'S COMING HOME."
Jesse Watters Calls Donald Trump 'Daddy' on Live TV
"Daddy is about to land and he has needs," Watters stated on the program.
His comment rubbed many social media users the wrong way, with one calling the moment "so gross and disturbing."
"That is so cringe," agreed another person, while a third penned, "Trump is despicable but so much worse are his handmaidens and sycophants."
This wasn't the first time Watters used the nickname, having done so earlier this month when discussing Europe's pushback over Trump wanting to take over Greenland.
"NATO called Trump ‘daddy.' Why won’t they give daddy what he wants?" the Fox News star asked, to which his co-host Jessica Tarlov replied, "Sometimes daddy needs to be told no."
"By who?!" questioned Watters.
"By anyone who has the guts to do it," Tarlov explained, "and it seems like the Danish foreign minister, the Danish prime minister, the head of Greenland, that they’ve got the stuff and they’re saying NATO will disband if this happens. It will be an attack on a NATO country."
The White House Made a 'Daddy's Home' Holiday Card
The name even made it to the White House, as in December 2025, they released a holiday sketch of Trump wearing a Santa hat and giving a thumbs up in front of the historic building, with the only text reading, "DADDY'S HOME."
The White House's official Instagram account captioned the post, "HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS!"
Seth Meyers Poked Fun at 'Daddy' Nickname
Another viral moment that included the nickname happened over the summer of 2025, when Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte called the POTUS "daddy" at a conference at The Hague, Netherlands.
Comedian Seth Meyers couldn't help but call out the awkward situation on his late-night show.
"Why is anyone calling him daddy? Why is he calling himself daddy?" the host asked. "Am I watching a NATO Summit or a softcore Cinemax movie from the ‘80s called ‘Donnie’s Romp Through Holland’?”
"Can you imagine how happy Trump was when an actual world leader called him daddy?" he quipped.
Trump Called Seth Meyers a 'Truly Deranged Lunatic'
Meyers is just one of several late-night talk show hosts who have been targeted by Trump.
"Seth Meyers of NBC may be the least talented person to 'perform' live in the history of television. In fact, he may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise," the businessman wrote in a 2025 Truth Social post. "I watched his show the other night for the first time in years. In it he talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults. On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic."