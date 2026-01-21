'So Cringe': 'Disturbing' Jesse Watters Gets Dragged for Calling Donald Trump 'Daddy' on Fox News — Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse Watters left people cringing after he referred to Donald Trump as "daddy" on Fox News. The other day, the network aired live footage as the president touched down in West Palm Beach, Fla., with text on the screen reading, "DADDY'S COMING HOME."

Jesse Watters Calls Donald Trump 'Daddy' on Live TV

Fox News:



“Daddy is about to land and he has needs.”



pic.twitter.com/M5xy1K8FbD — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) January 21, 2026 Source: @SpencerHakimian/x 'Daddy is about to land and he has needs,' Jesse Watters said of Donald Trump.

"Daddy is about to land and he has needs," Watters stated on the program. His comment rubbed many social media users the wrong way, with one calling the moment "so gross and disturbing." "That is so cringe," agreed another person, while a third penned, "Trump is despicable but so much worse are his handmaidens and sycophants."

Source: mega The Fox News star was labeled 'gross' and 'disturbing' for his comment.

This wasn't the first time Watters used the nickname, having done so earlier this month when discussing Europe's pushback over Trump wanting to take over Greenland. "NATO called Trump ‘daddy.' Why won’t they give daddy what he wants?" the Fox News star asked, to which his co-host Jessica Tarlov replied, "Sometimes daddy needs to be told no." "By who?!" questioned Watters. "By anyone who has the guts to do it," Tarlov explained, "and it seems like the Danish foreign minister, the Danish prime minister, the head of Greenland, that they’ve got the stuff and they’re saying NATO will disband if this happens. It will be an attack on a NATO country."

The White House Made a 'Daddy's Home' Holiday Card

Source: @whitehouse/instagram In 2025, the White House released a holiday image that referred to the president as 'daddy.'

The name even made it to the White House, as in December 2025, they released a holiday sketch of Trump wearing a Santa hat and giving a thumbs up in front of the historic building, with the only text reading, "DADDY'S HOME." The White House's official Instagram account captioned the post, "HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS!"

Seth Meyers Poked Fun at 'Daddy' Nickname

Source: mega;@latenightseth/youtube Seth Meyers made fun of a world leader who called Trump 'daddy.'

Another viral moment that included the nickname happened over the summer of 2025, when Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte called the POTUS "daddy" at a conference at The Hague, Netherlands. Comedian Seth Meyers couldn't help but call out the awkward situation on his late-night show. "Why is anyone calling him daddy? Why is he calling himself daddy?" the host asked. "Am I watching a NATO Summit or a softcore Cinemax movie from the ‘80s called ‘Donnie’s Romp Through Holland’?” "Can you imagine how happy Trump was when an actual world leader called him daddy?" he quipped.

Trump Called Seth Meyers a 'Truly Deranged Lunatic'

Source: mega The POTUS has criticized Seth Meyers several times, calling him 'the least talented person to perform live in the history of television.'