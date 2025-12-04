White House Blasted for 'Creepy' Christmas Card of 'Daddy' Donald Trump: 'Word a Predator Would Say'
Dec. 4 2025, Published 5:51 p.m. ET
The White House just called Donald Trump "daddy" — and critics are disgusted.
The Trump administration was put on blast following the release of a holiday cartoon featuring the president wearing a Santa Claus hat and giving a thumbs up sign alongside the message "DADDY'S HOME" written in large red letters.
The sketch of Trump, 79, featured him standing in front of the Executive Mansion, which was covered in snow.
"HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS!" the White House's official Instagram account captioned the post, though many social users were left unamused in the comments section of the upload.
"Creepiest message ever," one person declared, as another admitted: "This is MAXIMUM level cringe."
White House Slammed for 'Embarrassing' Instagram Post
"This is so embarrassing," a third individual echoed, while a fourth wrote: "Imagine idolizing a president and calling him ‘daddy’🤮 have a father already thanks."
"The Most Unprofessional Administration EVER!!!" a fifth critic complained, mocking Trump with his signature use of unnecessary capital letters and exclamation points.
Other social media users thought the cartoon Christmas card was offensive given Trump has previously been accused of rape and recently re-sparked controversy surrounding his former friendship with late pedophile, s-- trafficker and sexual abuser Jeffrey Epstein.
"The [alleged] r*pist and accused p*dophile? …might want to lay off the daddy," an individual warned.
"True words from a paedo," someone else claimed, while a final hater suggested: "Word a PREDATOR would say."
Donald Trump Praised by Loyal Fans
Still, Trump's loyal supporters rallied behind him in the comments section of the post, defending him and the White House against backlash.
"Need this on a shirtttt," one fan declared of the cartoon holiday photo, as another insisted Trump is the "Best President of all time 🇺🇲❤️💙🤍💪."
Donald Trump Continues to Spark Concerns and Criticism
Trump has faced widespread online scrutiny for a number of reasons as of lately.
One hot topic among anti-MAGA fans has been the president's health — specifically his cognitive and physical capabilities as the oldest U.S. commander-in-chief to ever take the presidential oath of office.
The Republican leader was recently spotted with two bandages over his frequently bruised right hand during a Cabinet meeting at the White House.
He's also continuously fueled speculation about his well-being and concerns about whether he has undiagnosed dementia by repeating himself, speaking senselessly and walking weird.
Just one week before the White House's cartoon holiday post, Trump was deemed "confused" by critics who called him a "moron" for accidentally promoting his own impeachment.