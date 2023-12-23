Dixie Chicks Founding Member Laura Lynch Dead at 65 After Head-on Car Crash in Texas

In 1992, Lynch spoke to Entertainment Tonight about performing in front of the crowd. "In the band, we have a lot of synergism. The whole team is part of it," she said. "There were a lot of female groups and cowgirl groups — four and five and trios of harmonizing cowgirls, and there was a whole soul era that came sweeping through the Motown record label and they had three and four and five of these female harmony groups."

Lynch also spoke about how The Dixie Chicks name came to life. "On a whim, we were on a street corner, and we said, 'Who are you?' We said, 'Well, I am Laura and that is Robin, Martie and Emily,' and they said, 'No, collectively. You all have to have a name. You're so good, you have to have a name.' I said, 'Well, OK, we'll find one.' We found one. We were driving around and listening to Little Feet. We thought, 'What about the Dixie Chickens?' We said, 'I don't know about being chickens.' We shortened it to Dixie Chicks," she shared of the origin.