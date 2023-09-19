The Chicks Show Support for Maren Morris After Singer Quits Country Music: 'Our Hero!'

They shared a photo to their Instagram Story featuring a red gift bag and a pink-framed sign that read: "Maren Morris is our hero - The Chicks" with the 33-year-old's hit "The Tree" playing in the background.

The song was released earlier this year and is rumored to be referring to her rollercoaster relationship with the country music community.

"I'm done fillin' a cup with a hole in the bottom/And screamin' the truth to a liar/Spent 10,000 hours tryna fight it with flowers/And the tree was already on fire," the lyrics read. "I hung around longer than anyone should/You've broken my heart more than anyone could/Tryin' to stop me won't do you no good/I've already planted the seeds."