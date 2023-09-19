The Chicks Show Support for Maren Morris After Singer Quits Country Music: 'Our Hero!'
Maren Morris has The Chicks' full support after announcing her decision to leave country music.
The Texas band — which was formed in 1995 and currently consists of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer — took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 19, to pay tribute to Morris.
They shared a photo to their Instagram Story featuring a red gift bag and a pink-framed sign that read: "Maren Morris is our hero - The Chicks" with the 33-year-old's hit "The Tree" playing in the background.
The song was released earlier this year and is rumored to be referring to her rollercoaster relationship with the country music community.
"I'm done fillin' a cup with a hole in the bottom/And screamin' the truth to a liar/Spent 10,000 hours tryna fight it with flowers/And the tree was already on fire," the lyrics read. "I hung around longer than anyone should/You've broken my heart more than anyone could/Tryin' to stop me won't do you no good/I've already planted the seeds."
This comes days after Morris revealed that she made the decision to step away from the genre.
"I thought I’d like to burn it to the ground and start over...But it’s burning itself down without my help," she said in a September interview. "The further you get into the country music business, that’s when you start to see the cracks. And once you see it, you can’t un-see it."
"Being one of the few women that had any success on country radio, everything you do is looked at under a microscope," she continued. "You’re scrutinized more than your male peers, even when you’re doing well."
"So I’ve had to clear all of that out of my head this year and just write songs," she added. "A lot of the drama within the community, I’ve chosen to step outside out of it."
Some of the drama that Morris may have been referring to could be her feuds with fellow country singer Jason Aldean and his wife. The clothing line co-owner sparked backlash in August 2022 after publicly thanking her parents for "not changing my gender" during her "a tomboy phase" as a child, appearing to mock the transgender community.
"It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human?" Morris replied at the time. "Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."
Earlier this year, Morris also appeared to diss Aldean's controversial song "Try That in a Small Town," which many claimed was "racist" and "pro-lynching."
In a sneak peek for one of her most recent music videos, there is a moment where the camera zooms into a sign that says, "Welcome to Our Perfect Small Town From Sunrise to Sundown," which some believed was a direct reference to Aldean's song.