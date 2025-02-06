DJ Chantel Jeffries Flaunts Her Bikini Body During Dreamy Getaway: See the Sizzling Photos

Another sizzling snap showed Jeffries standing at the edge of an infinity pool, arms raised as she flaunted her toned abs. She later slipped into a white swimsuit for an outdoor shower, letting the water cascade over her back while putting her sculpted figure on full display.

But it wasn’t all about soaking up the sun.

Jeffries embraced the island life, stargazing, snorkeling, swimming and even snapping pics of local cats and mouthwatering meals.