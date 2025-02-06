DJ Chantel Jeffries Flaunts Her Bikini Body During Dreamy Getaway: See the Sizzling Photos
Chantel Jeffries is turning up the heat in paradise!
The DJ and model, 32, took to Instagram on Saturday, February 1, to share jaw-dropping snapshots from her tropical escape to Jamaica.
“New mems from my fav place 🇯🇲,” she captioned the post.
In one shot, the brunette bombshell rocked a neon yellow-green G-string bikini — the same vibrant shade as the fresh coconut she held in one hand. She accessorized with layered gold necklaces and bold, blood-red nails while lounging under a palm tree as her curly hair perfectly framed her face.
Another sizzling snap showed Jeffries standing at the edge of an infinity pool, arms raised as she flaunted her toned abs. She later slipped into a white swimsuit for an outdoor shower, letting the water cascade over her back while putting her sculpted figure on full display.
But it wasn’t all about soaking up the sun.
Jeffries embraced the island life, stargazing, snorkeling, swimming and even snapping pics of local cats and mouthwatering meals.
Fans wasted no time showering her with compliments in the comments section.
“Wonderful and Beautiful vibes +,” one follower gushed, while another chimed in, “Cats and curls 😍😍😍😍.”
“Love you in that color,” a third wrote, while another added, “So happy you made new memories there 💞.”
“I can clearly see why it's your fav place. Sweet memories. 👀😍😍😍⛵🌊🌅❤️❤️⭐⭐,” a user explained.
Shortly after her Jamaican getaway, Jeffries was spotted making a splash in Miami Beach on Wednesday, February 5, as seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail. The YouTube personality radiated confidence, flashing her signature dimpled smile while taking a refreshing dip in Florida’s balmy 80-degree weather.
Rocking a rose-colored underwire bikini with a matching thong, she completed her beach look with oversized brown square sunglasses. She was also spotted lounging with a brunette friend, who flaunted some serious underb--- cleavage.
Known for her toned physique, Jeffries credits her fit figure to a dairy-free, vegan lifestyle.
“I try to stay away from sugar as much as possible,” Jeffries told Daily Mail in 2019. “I don't eat dairy or gluten because I'm allergic...Whenever I'm home, every time I finish a large meal I like to go for a nice walk. It's good to digest your food and clear your head anyways.”
“I have problems with a lot of different foods and when I eat them I don't feel so good so I try to stick to exactly what I'm supposed to eat so that I don't feel sick and then I just stay in shape,” the California native added.