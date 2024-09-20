Kelsea Ballerini Says Boyfriend Chase Stokes Ran Lines With Her to Prep for Role on 'Doctor Odyssey': 'We Will Always Show Up for Each Other'

The 31-year-old songwriter is a guest star on Doctor Odyssey, which stars Joshua Jackson, 46, and prior to being on set, Stokes was there to help her prepare.

"I've always called acting his world, and so whenever I was asking him questions about this opportunity, I was like, 'What about this in your world?' And he was like, 'Hey, it's just a world. I'm a part of it and now you're a part of it. It's not my world,'" the country star told People.