Kelsea Ballerini Says Boyfriend Chase Stokes Ran Lines With Her to Prep for Role on 'Doctor Odyssey': 'We Will Always Show Up for Each Other'
Kelsea Ballerini is one lucky girl to have boyfriend Chase Stokes by her side!
The 31-year-old songwriter is a guest star on Doctor Odyssey, which stars Joshua Jackson, 46, and prior to being on set, Stokes was there to help her prepare.
"I've always called acting his world, and so whenever I was asking him questions about this opportunity, I was like, 'What about this in your world?' And he was like, 'Hey, it's just a world. I'm a part of it and now you're a part of it. It's not my world,'" the country star told People.
"By the end of the conversation, I was like, 'Okay, so you'll run the scene with me?' And he was like, 'Yeah, let's do it,'" she gushed.
In a prior interview, Stokes revealed how he and the “Miss Me More” singer have a rule of “never going more than three weeks" without seeing each other.
- 13 On-Stage Malfunctions That Shocked: From Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's Nipplegate to Chris Brown's Midair Glitch
- Kelsea Ballerini 'Still Pinches Herself That She and Chase Stokes Found Each Other': 'Meant to Be Together'
- Kelsea Ballerini Glows in Colorful Ensemble at 2024 Met Gala Alongside Boyfriend Chase Stokes: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"We don't BS each other. If we need to make the effort to show up when one's across the country, we do it," he stated of how they make their romance work.
"The amount of effort that we put into our careers, we should be doubling that in our personal lives. It's about really putting in effort, and it's not always easy and it's not always convenient, but having a big, beautiful life didn't come from convenience or ease," the Outer Banks star explained.
The actor has consistently showed support for his girlfriend since they went public with their romance in 2023.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Earlier this year, Stokes told OK! how much he's enjoying spending time with his lover.
"It's been my favorite chapter of life, and she's such a special human being," he shared. "Also integrating our dogs has been such a fun thing because Dibs and Milo could not be more different in the way they operate. Dibs is such an old soul and a sweetheart, and Milo is 3.5 years old and we call him Bullet Boy because he's always on the go. It's been fun to go into this chapter of life and experiencing each other's worlds."
"I've been able to go on the road with her and watch her in her element," he continued. "She's been able to come and watch me work as well, so we've just been really, really loving this chapter of life, which has been great."