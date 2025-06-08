Amy Duggar Reveals Husband Dillon King's Medical Diagnosis After 'Life-Threatening' Hospital Stay: 'He's Finally Feeling Some Relief'
Amy Duggar revealed her husband, Dillon King, is dealing with a medical issue after a “life-threatening” hospital stay.
"Update on Dillon’s health journey: He’s been diagnosed with celiac disease,” Duggar shared on Instagram, “and since changing his diet, he’s finally feeling some relief.”
'A Lot of Uknowns'
She added they are “still working through the herniated diaphragm and the displacement of multiple organs.” “There’s still a lot of unknowns at this time,” she concluded. “We appreciate all the support and prayers!"
On April 3, Duggar worried fans when she posted a picture of King in a hospital bed hooked up to tubes.
“Happy Birthday to my favorite person on the planet!” she wrote. “Y’all I adore this man! Dax has the best dad on the planet and he’s so loved by so many family and friends!”
Dillon's Hospitalization
She acknowledged they’d “normally be celebrating in a huge way" but were facing “some possible life-threatening medical concerns.”
“Today I’d like to ask for some prayers on his behalf,” she noted. “I know God has him, but we welcome the prayers!! I can’t think of a better gift for him! Dillon we can get through anything together.”
A few days after her post, she spoke to a media outlet regarding what was going on.
“After continued pain and concerns that could no longer be ignored, we sought medical attention, only to receive news no one ever expects to hear,” Duggar shared. “Dillon has been diagnosed with a severe diaphragmatic rupture — an extremely rare and dangerous condition that has caused vital organs, including his kidney and parts of his digestive system, to shift into his chest cavity.”
- Amy Duggar Declares She's 'Focusing On All The Good' Amid Family's Abuse Drama & Josh Duggar's Upcoming Sentencing
- Duggar Family in Disarray: Amy King Doesn't 'Believe' Disgraced Cousin Josh Is 'Sorry for Anything'
- Amy Duggar Claims Cousin Josh Duggar Has 'A Sinister Side' To Him Ahead Of Child Porn Sentencing, Calls Her Family 'Delusional'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Amy's Thoughts on Josh Duggar
While Duggar’s been open about her husband’s health ailments, she’s also not held back her thoughts on her cousin Josh Duggar, who is currently incarcerated for receiving and possessing child p---ography.
In an interview in 2024, Amy shared “something traumatic” must have happened to Josh to make his “brain even go near that situation.” "I don't know what that traumatic event or events was," she elaborated. "I don't know what has happened to Josh. If you ask me, though, I think that something major has maybe happened to him, obviously very, very much so. I know that something's up and something is very wrong."
'I Hope He Messes Up Again'
She said he should “stay as long as he can” in prison so "he can’t hurt children.”
"He can't view that disgustingness and his kids hopefully are safe as well," she added. “I hope every day there is absolute torture for him. I really hope that, because what he watched and what he was viewing for his own fulfillment is those kids experiencing torture. He deserves every second in there, and I hope he gets a longer term. I hope he messes up again.”