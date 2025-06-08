Amy Duggar Reveals Husband Dillon King's Medical Diagnosis After 'Life-Threatening' Hospital Stay: 'He's Finally Feeling Some Relief'

"Update on Dillon’s health journey: He’s been diagnosed with celiac disease,” Duggar shared on Instagram, “and since changing his diet, he’s finally feeling some relief.”

Amy Duggar said she and Dillon King 'appreciate all the support and prayers' amid his health issues.

She added they are “still working through the herniated diaphragm and the displacement of multiple organs.” “There’s still a lot of unknowns at this time,” she concluded. “We appreciate all the support and prayers!"

On April 3, Duggar worried fans when she posted a picture of King in a hospital bed hooked up to tubes.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite person on the planet!” she wrote. “Y’all I adore this man! Dax has the best dad on the planet and he’s so loved by so many family and friends!”