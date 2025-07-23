Doctor Pleads Guilty to Selling Matthew Perry Ketamine, Faces 40 Years in Prison

Almost nine months after Perry, who was found dead in his jacuzzi at his house, five people were arrested and charged with multiple counts in connection to his death.

U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Martin Estrada said at one point that the defendants distributed approximately "20 vials for approximately $50,000 in cash" to Perry for Kenneth (Kenny) Iwamasa, Perry's live-in assistant, for him to give to the Hollywood star.

The dealers "took advantage" of the actor by selling approximately "50 vials of ketamine for approximately $11,000 in cash."