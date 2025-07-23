or
Article continues below advertisement
Doctor Pleads Guilty to Selling Matthew Perry Ketamine, Faces 40 Years in Prison

Photo of Matthew Perry
Source: MEGA

A doctor pleaded guilty in Matthew Perry's death and faces up to 40 years.

Profile Image

July 23 2025, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Salvador Plasencia has pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing ketamine in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry.

Article continues below advertisement

The physician entered his plea in a federal courthouse on Wednesday, July 23, following a deal with prosecutors, according to NBC News.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Dr. Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty to distributing ketamine tied to Matthew Perry's death.
Source: MEGA; @Salvador Plasencia/Linkedin

Dr. Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty to distributing ketamine tied to Matthew Perry's death.

Article continues below advertisement

A judge has allowed Plasencia to remain out on bond until his sentencing hearing set for December 3. He faces a potential sentence of up to 40 years in prison, along with three years of supervised release and a fine of at least $2 million as part of his agreement with prosecutors.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Matthew Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing on 'Friends.'
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing on 'Friends.'

Article continues below advertisement

Plasencia admitted to distributing ketamine to Perry prior to his passing.

"Dr. Plasencia is profoundly remorseful for the treatment decisions he made while providing ketamine to Matthew Perry," his attorney, Karen Goldstein, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "He is fully accepting responsibility by pleading guilty to drug distribution. Dr. Plasencia intends to voluntarily surrender his medical license, acknowledging his failure to protect Mr. Perry, a patient who was especially vulnerable due to addiction."

Article continues below advertisement
image of The 'Friends' actor was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy to treat depression and anxiety.
Source: MEGA

The 'Friends' actor was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy to treat depression and anxiety.

Article continues below advertisement

She added, "While Dr. Plasencia was not treating Mr. Perry at the time of his death, he hopes his case serves as a warning to other medical professionals and leads to stricter oversight and clear protocols for the rapidly growing at-home ketamine industry in order to prevent future tragedies like this one."

Article continues below advertisement

Almost nine months after Perry, who was found dead in his jacuzzi at his house, five people were arrested and charged with multiple counts in connection to his death.

U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Martin Estrada said at one point that the defendants distributed approximately "20 vials for approximately $50,000 in cash" to Perry for Kenneth (Kenny) Iwamasa, Perry's live-in assistant, for him to give to the Hollywood star.

The dealers "took advantage" of the actor by selling approximately "50 vials of ketamine for approximately $11,000 in cash."

Article continues below advertisement
image of The plea follows Dr. Mark Chavez's guilty plea in June.
Source: MEGA

The plea follows Dr. Mark Chavez's guilty plea in June.

Iwamasa was accused of injecting Perry twice the day he died: once at 8:30 a.m. and again at 12:45 p.m. when he was watching a movie, documents stated.

“Approximately 40 minutes later, Victim M.P. asked defendant to prepare the jacuzzi for Victim M.P. and told defendant, ‘shoot me up with a big one,’ referring to another shot of ketamine,” the document said.

After injecting Perry with the third shot in six hours, his assistant went to run errands, per the documents, and when he came down, Perry was face down in the pool.

