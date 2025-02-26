Matthew Perry Took 27 Shots of Ketamine in the 3 Days Leading Up to His Death, New Bombshell Documentary Claims

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada, who spearheaded the investigation, pointed fingers at individuals who were allegedly responsible for supplying Perry — who struggled with addiction for most of his life — with the potent anesthetic.

According to Estrada, those who administrated the drug weren't medical professionals but opportunists who "should have known much better."

As a result of the intensive death probe, five individuals, including two doctors, Perry's longtime assistant and suspected drug dealer Jasveen Sangha — AKA the "Ketamine Queen" — were arrested.

Some of the accused are still awaiting trial, scheduled for March 2025. However, Perry's former live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, has already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.