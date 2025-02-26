Matthew Perry Took 27 Shots of Ketamine in the 3 Days Leading Up to His Death, New Bombshell Documentary Claims
Matthew Perry reportedly took 27 doses of ketamine in the three days prior to his tragic death in October 2023.
A new bombshell documentary titled Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, released by Peacock, uncovered startling revelations about Perry's final days leading up to his untimely passing.
U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada, who spearheaded the investigation, pointed fingers at individuals who were allegedly responsible for supplying Perry — who struggled with addiction for most of his life — with the potent anesthetic.
According to Estrada, those who administrated the drug weren't medical professionals but opportunists who "should have known much better."
As a result of the intensive death probe, five individuals, including two doctors, Perry's longtime assistant and suspected drug dealer Jasveen Sangha — AKA the "Ketamine Queen" — were arrested.
Some of the accused are still awaiting trial, scheduled for March 2025. However, Perry's former live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, has already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.
In the documentary, Estrada said: "In the past, we used to call these things 'overdose deaths' and do more blaming of the victim. We don't do that anymore."
He explained how the focus of the investigation was on holding drug dealers and reckless prescribers accountable.
As OK! previously reported, Perry's loved ones are hopeful that the people who contributed to the actor's death will be held accountable for their actions.
In an interview with Today, Perry's mom, Suzanne Morrison, said she was "thrilled" that Sangha will be in court next month.
The late actor's stepdad, Keith Morrison, is also looking forward to the trial, sharing, "What I’m hoping, and I think the agencies that got involved in this are hoping, that people who have put themselves in the business of supplying people with the drugs that will kill them are now on notice."
"It doesn’t matter what your professional credentials are. You are going down, baby," he declared.
At the time of the indictments, Estrada stated, "They knew what they were doing was wrong. They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry. But they did it anyway."
"We are not talking about legitimate ketamine treatment," he added. "We’re talking about two doctors who abused the trust they had, abused their licenses to put another person’s life at risk."
The Friends fan-favorite was 54 when he was found dead in his hot tub in 2023.
His cause of death was determined to be the acute effects of ketamine with drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine listed as contributing factors.