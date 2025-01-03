Matthew Perry’s Death 'Brought' His 'Friends' Costars 'Even Closer': They 'Still Share an Unbreakable Bond'
While the cast of Friends will always be mourning the death of costar Matthew Perry, an insider claimed his 2023 passing did come with a small silver lining.
"It’s bittersweet, but his death brought them all even closer," the insider shared.
"They check in with each other more often now," the source told a news outlet. "They renewed a text chain they used to have back in the day."
They also noted that Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer "still share an unbreakable bond."
Perry died at age 54 after downing in his hot tub, with the official cause of death also being contributed to the acute effects of ketamine.
The costars released a joint statement two days after he died, sharing, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," they continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
In addition, they each shared an individual tribute to Perry, who struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for the majority of his life.
Some of the TV stars, such as Aniston and Cox, honored the comedic actor on the one-year anniversary of his death, while Kudrow noted in a recent interview that she's still grieving the loss.
Making things tougher at the time for Kudrow was that not long after he passed, she began filming the series No Good Deed, where she plays a character also mourning the loss of a loved one.
"Things can bump into each other and then I sort of don’t know what’s me now and what’s the character. Am I getting it confused?" she spilled of what she experienced while filming the Netflix show.
Kudrow is keeping Perry's memory alive by rewatching old episodes of Friends.
"Honestly, I wasn’t able to watch it because it’s too embarrassing to watch yourself. But if I make it about Matthew, then that’s OK. And it’s just celebrating how hilarious he was — and that is what I want to remember [about him]," she gushed.
"Matthew, obviously, is just uniquely hilarious," the mom-of-one insisted. "No one ever knew that cadence or comedic rhythm before him."
She added that the 17 Again star's main goal every day on set was, "'How many laughs can I get in real life every day?' So we were always laughing so hard, tears were flying out of our faces."
