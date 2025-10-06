or
Does Mark Sanchez Have Kids? Inside Former NFL Star's Family Life With Wife Perry Mattfeld as He Awaits Sentencing for Felony Charge

Photo of Mark Sanchez and a photo of Mark Sanchez with Perry Mattfeld
Source: @mark_sanchez/instagram

Mark Sanchez was in the NFL for 10 seasons.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 6 2025, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez may have to be away from his family after he was charged with a felony due to his stabbing incident.

As OK! reported, the retired athlete suffered critical injuries when he was stabbed in Indianapolis on Saturday, October 4. Shortly after the news broke, it was revealed he was in stable condition, but it also came to light that he was an aggressor in the situation, leading to his arrest.

Photo of Mark Sanchez will be sentenced for his felony battery charge on Tuesday, October 7.
Source: mega

Mark Sanchez will be sentenced for his felony battery charge on Tuesday, October 7.

Sanchez originally received three misdemeanor charges, but it was soon upgraded to a Level 5 felony charge of battery. He could receive a sentence of one to six years in prison.

The Fox Sports analyst's sentencing is scheduled for the morning of Tuesday, October 7.

Scroll down to learn more about his family life before the ordeal.

Mark Sanchez Is Married to Actress Perry Mattfeld

Photo of Mark Sanchez married actress Perry Mattfeld in 2023.
Source: @perrymattfeld/instagram

Mark Sanchez married actress Perry Mattfeld in 2023.

The former athlete married actress Perry Mattfeld, 31, in Oaxaca, Mexico, back in 2023.

The two first met in 2017 when she was filming Shameless.

"We were filming in Chicago, and he was playing with the Bears at the time, so he was living in Chicago. But we both went to USC, both actually born at the same hospital, both Hispanic, a lot of weird things," she spilled in an interview. They were introduced by Sanchez's pal and teammate Scotty McKnight.

Mark Sanchez

The Athlete Has 3 Children

Photo of The former NFL quarterback has a son from a previous relationship and twin daughters with his spouse.
Source: @mark_sanchez/instagram

The former NFL quarterback has a son from a previous relationship and twin daughters with his spouse.

Sanchez has son Daniel from a previous relationship. The tot served as a groomsman at the nuptials.

In February, the football commentator and his wife announced in a joint Instagram post that they were expecting twins.

"Biggest surprise yet 🥹 !!" the Chad Powers star captioned the post, calling herself a "#twinmom."

Mattfeld spilled to Glamour that she was "mid-second trimester" when she filmed the new football-centric Hulu comedy series. In the September interview, the mom-of-two revealed the girls were 6 months old at the time.

Photo of In a September 2025 interview, the 'Chad Powers' star revealed their babies were 6 months old.
Source: @mark_sanchez/instagram

In a September 2025 interview, the 'Chad Powers' star revealed their babies were 6 months old.

Sanchez pays tribute to his little ones on his Instagram page, as part of his bio reads, "Father 👦🏻👶👶."

He's uploaded several photos and videos that show Daniel, who even accompanied his father to the Super Bowl this year.

The former football player gave a peek inside a family vacation in July when they went "south of the border." The footage showed the brood swimming in the pool, going fishing and eating pizza.

He also offered a quick glimpse at one of his daughters during the trip, as she was resting on her dad's shoulder clad in a colorful butterfly-print onesie.

