Does Mark Sanchez Have Kids? Inside Former NFL Star's Family Life With Wife Perry Mattfeld as He Awaits Sentencing for Felony Charge

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez may have to be away from his family after he was charged with a felony due to his stabbing incident. As OK! reported, the retired athlete suffered critical injuries when he was stabbed in Indianapolis on Saturday, October 4. Shortly after the news broke, it was revealed he was in stable condition, but it also came to light that he was an aggressor in the situation, leading to his arrest.

Source: mega Mark Sanchez will be sentenced for his felony battery charge on Tuesday, October 7.

Sanchez originally received three misdemeanor charges, but it was soon upgraded to a Level 5 felony charge of battery. He could receive a sentence of one to six years in prison. The Fox Sports analyst's sentencing is scheduled for the morning of Tuesday, October 7. Scroll down to learn more about his family life before the ordeal.

Mark Sanchez Is Married to Actress Perry Mattfeld

Source: @perrymattfeld/instagram Mark Sanchez married actress Perry Mattfeld in 2023.

The former athlete married actress Perry Mattfeld, 31, in Oaxaca, Mexico, back in 2023. The two first met in 2017 when she was filming Shameless. "We were filming in Chicago, and he was playing with the Bears at the time, so he was living in Chicago. But we both went to USC, both actually born at the same hospital, both Hispanic, a lot of weird things," she spilled in an interview. They were introduced by Sanchez's pal and teammate Scotty McKnight.

The Athlete Has 3 Children

Source: @mark_sanchez/instagram The former NFL quarterback has a son from a previous relationship and twin daughters with his spouse.

Sanchez has son Daniel from a previous relationship. The tot served as a groomsman at the nuptials. In February, the football commentator and his wife announced in a joint Instagram post that they were expecting twins. "Biggest surprise yet 🥹 !!" the Chad Powers star captioned the post, calling herself a "#twinmom." Mattfeld spilled to Glamour that she was "mid-second trimester" when she filmed the new football-centric Hulu comedy series. In the September interview, the mom-of-two revealed the girls were 6 months old at the time.

Source: @mark_sanchez/instagram In a September 2025 interview, the 'Chad Powers' star revealed their babies were 6 months old.