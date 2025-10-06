Who Is Mark Sanchez's Wife Perry Mattfeld? 6 Things to Know

Article continues below advertisement

Perry Mattfeld Is From California

Source: MEGA Mark Sanchez has been married to Perry Mattfeld for two years.

Mark Sanchez's wife, Perry Mattfeld, was born and raised in Long Beach, Calif. In an interview with the Golden Globes, the actress and producer revealed she started ballet "very young." "My Mom is Hispanic, my Dad is just a big, tall white dude," she said of her parents when asked about her background and how she got into acting. Mattfeld continued, "And there's a grandma, or some great uncle or great aunt or someone who was an opera singer, but I don't have any immediate family in the industry. So that was never something that was really encouraged. I was in ballet for a while, then I did community theater and my Mom had me take piano and singing lessons, just because I was performing on the more creative spectrum."

Article continues below advertisement

Perry Mattfeld Graduated From USC's School of Dramatic Arts

Source: MEGA Mark Sanchez was recently hospitalized after sustaining injuries during a 'physical disturbance' in Indianapolis.

After graduating from high school, Mattfeld attended the University of Southern California School of Dramatic Arts, where she studied "a conservatory-style, super intense acting program" and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts. She was also a cheerleader at the university.

Article continues below advertisement

Perry Mattfeld Is an Actress and Producer

Source: MEGA Perry Mattfeld currently stars in 'Chad Powers.'

Mattfeld told the Golden Globes she was 12 years old when a friend's mother asked her mom if she wanted to bring her to an audition for the American Girl tour. "My Mom was like, 'Well, Perry has never really done anything like that, but sure.' I ended up booking it as Kit and Kirsten for 3 years, a tour of the American Girl revue about these dolls coming to life. And I did 169 shows and that was my first professional job, as an employee of Mattel, at 12," she revealed. In the years thereafter, she expanded her acting portfolio by starring on TV shows and films like The Girl in the Flammable Skirt, A Little White Lie, The Wizards of Waverly Place, Secret Diary of an American Cheerleader, Escape from Polygamy and Stitches. She was also part of productions like Ms. Allen's World Premiere Musical and Alex in Wonderland. In 2017, Mattfeld landed her first major break when she was cast as Mel on Shameless. She then led In the Dark from 2019 to 2022. She currently appears on Chad Powers as Ricky Hudson.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Perry Mattfeld Met Mark Sanchez While Filming 'Shameless'

Source: @mark_sanchez/Instagram Perry Mattfeld said it took them six years to get engaged.

In an interview with Glamour, Mattfeld recalled the time she first met Sanchez while filming Shameless in 2017. "We were filming in Chicago, and he was playing with the Bears at the time, so he was living in Chicago. But we both went to USC, both actually born at the same hospital, both Hispanic, a lot of weird things. He fell in love with me immediately. I'm just kidding," she shared. They were introduced by Sanchez's pal Scotty McKnight, according to the New York Post.

Article continues below advertisement

Perry Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez Got Married in 2023

Source: @mark_sanchez/Instagram Mark Sanchez's son from a previous marriage served as a groomsman in his wedding to Perry Mattfeld.

On May 28, 2023, Mattfeld and Sanchez tied the knot in Oaxaca, Mexico. "It was really emotional and special for us," Mattfeld told People at the time. Sanchez's son from a previous relationship, Daniel, served as a groomsman at the ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

Perry Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez Welcomed Their Twin Daughters in March

Source: @mark_sanchez/Instagram Mark Sanchez is also a father to his son, Daniel.