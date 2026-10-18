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DOJ Investigates CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox News Over Trump Pool Coverage Halt

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Source: MEGA

The Justice Department is investigating five television networks over their White House press pool response.

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Oct. 18 2026, Published 8:49 a.m. ET

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Five of America’s largest television networks are facing a federal antitrust investigation after standing together against the Trump administration’s exclusion of CNN from the White House press pool.

The Justice Department is investigating ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC over their decision to temporarily suspend pool duties last month. Civil investigative demands were sent Friday, October 9, according to the department.

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DOJ Raises ‘Group Boycott’ Allegation

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Image of The United States Department of Justice opened an antitrust investigation into ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, and NBC over their response to changes in White House press pool coverage.
Source: MEGA

The United States Department of Justice opened an antitrust investigation into ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, and NBC over their response to changes in White House press pool coverage.

“Members of the television press pool have boycotted covering White House events,” Justice Department spokesperson Emily Covington said.

“Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act,” she continued. “The Antitrust Division is simply investigating to determine whether these news organizations have violated the antitrust laws.”

The television pool rotates responsibility among the five networks for recording a president’s public appearances and travel. The network on duty distributes its video and audio to other news organizations, allowing broad coverage when space or security restrictions prevent every outlet from attending. They also rotate the costs of coverage.

NBC News reported that the individual networks continued covering White House events that were open to the wider press while they declined to participate in the shared pool arrangement.

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Networks Object to CNN’s Removal

Image of The dispute began after President Donald Trump barred CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House grounds, criticizing their reporting.
Source: MEGA

The dispute began after President Donald Trump barred CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House grounds, criticizing their reporting.

The dispute began after Trump barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House grounds, citing what he called “their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!”

When CNN was subsequently removed from its scheduled place in the television rotation, the other networks briefly declined to assume its duties.

“The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government,” the five networks said in a joint statement. “No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting.”

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Image of When CNN was removed from its scheduled place in the television rotation, the other networks briefly declined to take over its duties.
Source: MEGA

When CNN was removed from its scheduled place in the television rotation, the other networks briefly declined to take over its duties.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico sued, alleging that the ban violated the First Amendment. A judge temporarily restored their access for 14 days and later extended that protection temporarily. Pool coverage has since resumed.

Press Advocates Call Investigation Intimidation

Image of CNN, MS NOW, and Politico sued over the restrictions, and a judge temporarily restored their access before extending that protection.
Source: MEGA

CNN, MS NOW, and Politico sued over the restrictions, and a judge temporarily restored their access before extending that protection.

The pool system has operated under administrations from both parties for decades. Its material also reaches subscribers including C-SPAN, and domestic and international outlets.

Press-freedom advocates accused the administration of using antitrust enforcement to escalate its confrontation with the media.

“The government should not use antitrust investigations to intimidate news outlets defending press access,” Jose Zamora, the Committee to Protect Journalists’ regional director for the Americas, wrote on X. “The public’s right to know depends on that access.”

Bruce D. Brown, president of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, similarly said the First Amendment protects editorial coverage decisions.

He called the investigation “another and even more brazen attempt to try to intimidate journalists.”

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