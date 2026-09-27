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Critical Coverage Reaches Trump

Source: MEGA CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported that a 'Politico' graphic and broadcast segments angered the president.

Harp, 35, is an executive assistant who has become a constant presence around the president. Nicknamed the “human printer,” she reportedly supplies Trump with printed articles and suggests material for his social media accounts. Trump has privately complained that too few political allies defend him on television or praise his second-term record, according to unnamed sources cited in the reports. The president had previously considered banning media organizations that displeased him, but aides reportedly persuaded him to adopt narrower restrictions, such as limiting individual reporters’ attendance at smaller Oval Office events.

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Senior Advisers Were Away

Source: MEGA Senior advisers were reportedly away when Donald Trump made the decision.

Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Vice President J.D. Vance were reportedly absent from the White House when Trump reached his decision. Wiles was in Florida, while CNN reported that Vance was also away. More than a dozen current and former administration officials were reportedly “puzzled” by the ban, with some characterizing it as a “head-scratcher.” Trump did not publicly identify one article or broadcast responsible for the decision. “It’s really just cumulative stories over the last two years,” he told reporters. “You get sick of it.” Vance subsequently defended the ban, saying the affected organizations would not maintain White House offices unless they began acting, in his characterization, “like real news organizations.”

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From Social Media Post to Lawsuit

Source: MEGA Donald Trump’s ban followed complaints about cumulative negative coverage from the targeted outlets.

Trump announced the ban on Truth Social, accusing the outlets of publishing “FICTION and LIES” and warning that “Other Fake News Media Outlets” could follow. The restriction became concrete on Saturday, September 19, when reporters attempting to enter the White House found their credentials disabled or confiscated.

Source: MEGA CNN, MS NOW and 'Politico' filed a lawsuit seeking to restore their White House press access.