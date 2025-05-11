Doja Cat Rocks Barely There Sequined Blue Dress to iHeartRadio's Wango Tango: Photos

Later that evening, she took the stage for her headliner performance. The hitmaker belted out her chart-toppers "Tia Tamera" and "Need To Know" before the live debut of her new track "Crack."

She dropped the song on Monday, May 5, which was only available for download for 24 hours. Fans begged for the release after she first previewed the lyrics during a 2022 Instagram Live. "Crack" is not one of the 16 tracks on her upcoming Vie album, which will come out later this year.

"It’s not the lead i’m just giving it to the people who asked for it," she wrote to X on Friday, May 2.