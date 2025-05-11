Doja Cat Rocks Barely There Sequined Blue Dress to iHeartRadio's Wango Tango: Photos
Doja Cat was disco chic in a cheeky concert ensemble.
The "Say So" singer, 29, flaunted her cleavage in an aqua, sequin mini dress at Wango Tango on Saturday, May 10.
Doja Cat's Wango Tango Outfit
The sparkly garment was draped over the musician's chest before cutting off at the upper thighs. She showed off her long legs in beige fishnet tights, accessorized with metallic blue and silver pumps. She complemented the glam ensemble with a thick diamond choker and dangly earrings as her blonde locks cascaded down in loose waves behind her.
Her bare arms boasted several tattoos, including a bat skeleton, key and quote from Gretel and Hansel on her bicep that reads, "So, children, please, beware of gifts."
Doja Cat's Upcoming Music
Later that evening, she took the stage for her headliner performance. The hitmaker belted out her chart-toppers "Tia Tamera" and "Need To Know" before the live debut of her new track "Crack."
She dropped the song on Monday, May 5, which was only available for download for 24 hours. Fans begged for the release after she first previewed the lyrics during a 2022 Instagram Live. "Crack" is not one of the 16 tracks on her upcoming Vie album, which will come out later this year.
"It’s not the lead i’m just giving it to the people who asked for it," she wrote to X on Friday, May 2.
In April, she shared an Instagram Story of a tentative album track list, which includes songs "Turn the Lights On," "Slide," "One More Time," "Make It Up" and "Lipstain." In November, she posted and then deleted a group of 13 songs, many of which matched up with the recent roster.
During a livestream last month, she played her fans a sneak peek of "Jealous Type," which features the lyrics, "Boy, let me know if this is careless/ I could be torn between two roads that I just can’t decide/ Which one is leading me to h--- or paradise?/ Baby, I can’t hurt you, sure, but I’m the jealous type/ I’m the jealous type."
Earlier this year, she collaborated with Jack Harlow on "Just Us," which peaked at No. 57 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Doja has not released an album since Scarlet in September 2023.
Aside from the TikTok viral sensation, several other stars took the stage at Wango Tango this weekend, including Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, David Guetta and KATSEYE.