New Ink!Doja Cat Hilariously Trolls Fans With Fake Tattoo
Doja Cat took to Instagram to trolls fans with a cheeky new pic. The Grammy Award winner posed for a full body selfie in a tiny, black string bikini, a matching cowboy hat and heels.
"first tattoo ever 7/23/22 i love it 🙏💕," she captioned the sultry snap.
Doja playfully showed off a tat on her backside — a heart with an arrow pierced through it with the words "sex goddess." The second snapshot in the carousel showcases a close up of the new ink, revealing it's clearly a temporary tattoo.
"got me in the first half ngl," one user replied in the comments. Another joked, "we have matching tats."
However, many of her followers were more focused on the "Kiss Me More" artist's obvious thirst trap. A third commenter added, "bro who looking at the tattoo is what I mean lol."
As OK! previously reported, the singer recently made headlines for a short-lived feud after Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp called her out on social media for sliding into his DM's to ask him to set her up with Joseph Quinn.
“Noah can u tell Joseph to [hit me up]?,” Doja wrote in the message. “Wait no. Does he have a gf?” 17-year-old Schnapp replied, “LMAOOO slide into his dms,” before sending her the link to Quinn's Instagram page.
Although the TikTok video of their amusing interaction went viral and gained the young actor 2 million new followers, Doja said she "didn't feel comfortable" with her private conversation being exposed.
"When you're that young you make mistakes, you do dumb s**t, you say dumb s**t, you f**k up relationships with people, you make mistakes like you're supposed to so you know not to do it in the future," she explained in an Instagram Live. " But the fact that Noah did that is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That's like borderline snake s**t, that's like weasel s**t."