doja cat hilariously trolls fans with fake tattoo

“Noah can u tell Joseph to [hit me up]?,” Doja wrote in the message. “Wait no. Does he have a gf?” 17-year-old Schnapp replied, “LMAOOO slide into his dms,” before sending her the link to Quinn's Instagram page.

Although the TikTok video of their amusing interaction went viral and gained the young actor 2 million new followers, Doja said she "didn't feel comfortable" with her private conversation being exposed.

"When you're that young you make mistakes, you do dumb s**t, you say dumb s**t, you f**k up relationships with people, you make mistakes like you're supposed to so you know not to do it in the future," she explained in an Instagram Live. " But the fact that Noah did that is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That's like borderline snake s**t, that's like weasel s**t."