Widowed Dolly Parton Finds Solace in Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood as She's 'Heartbroken' Following Carl Dean Death
After a gut-wrenching loss of her husband Carl Dean, Dolly Parton is surrounded by unwavering support from country music stars.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have stepped up, providing constant emotional support to the iconic superstar during this heart-wrenching time, an insider told Closer.
"Over the years they got to know Carl very well too and they’re mourning him right alongside her," the source spilled. The couple was among the very first to receive the fateful call from Parton when Dean passed away, and insiders say they have been nothing short of incredible ever since.
Dean, who sadly left this world on March 3 at the age of 82, will be honored in a private ceremony solely attended by immediate family members.
A heart-wrenching post on Parton’s Instagram shared: "He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."
The country legend expressed her profound grief, stating: "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."
She added, "The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."
As soon as the tragic news broke, the source revealed that Brooks, 63, and Yearwood, 60, "dropped everything to be with her right after it happened," and since then, "they’ve been just a phone call away." Yearwood has been especially attentive, checking in multiple times a day, sending care packages, flowers, and, of course, an abundance of prayers.
But they aren’t the only ones rallying around the legendary singer — Miley Cyrus and her family have also been incredibly supportive, offering their help in any way possible — a gesture that means the world to Parton.
Parton and Dean kept their nearly 60-year relationship remarkably private. Dean, notoriously shy, only graced the red carpet with his presence once in 1966, right after they wed. In a moment of candor, Parton revealed that her husband once confessed to her, “Dolly, I want you to have everything you want, and I’m happy for you, but don’t you ever ask me to go to another one of them dang things again.”
Reflecting on Dean’s aversion to the spotlight, Parton disclosed on Apple Music's “What Would Dolly Do? Radio” that he “has never been in the limelight at all, never wanted to be in it. He don’t like it.”
Despite his desire to stay out of the limelight, Dean was always her pillar of strength. “He’s just always asked me to leave him out of all this. He does not like all the hullabaloo,” she told People in 2016.
“He’s always been supportive. He’s like a brother and a father and a friend and a husband and a lover – all of those things to me. I think he’s kind of proud that we’ve been in it this long.”
Now, Parton is "still reeling from this,” the source continued.
The source shared: “She’s heartbroken but feeling very grateful to have so many friends to lean on.”