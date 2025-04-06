Widowed Dolly Parton Finds Solace in Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood as She's 'Heartbroken' Following Carl Dean Death

After a gut-wrenching loss of her husband Carl Dean, Dolly Parton is surrounded by unwavering support from country music stars.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have stepped up, providing constant emotional support to the iconic superstar during this heart-wrenching time, an insider told Closer.

"Over the years they got to know Carl very well too and they’re mourning him right alongside her," the source spilled. The couple was among the very first to receive the fateful call from Parton when Dean passed away, and insiders say they have been nothing short of incredible ever since.