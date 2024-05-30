"I'm just saying, anything new gets old," Parton admitted. "I think if you just kind of stay together so much, you just nitpick every little thing and notice all that."

The "Jolene" vocalist, who doesn't have any children with her spouse, 81, explained how their focus on their separate careers has made their times together more interesting. "It's worked for us because we both do different things and it's exciting when we are together," Parton continued. "The fact that there's some little space that makes it exciting when you go home."