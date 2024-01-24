OK Magazine
'He Got a Kick Out of It': Dolly Parton Jokes Husband Carl Dean Was 'Jealous' of Her Cheerleader Outfit During NFL Performance

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean know how to keep things spicy after five decades of marriage!

After the music icon, 78, rocked a tiny Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit while performing at the 2023 Thanksgiving Day game, her husband had a priceless reaction.

dollypartoncarldean
Source: Mega

Dolly Parton revealed what her husband, Carl Dean, thought of her cheerleader outfit.

"It turned out pretty cool and my husband liked it. He said, 'Those shorts were a little too short.' I said, 'Jealous?'" Parton explained in a recent interview.

"And I said, 'They weren't as short as the other girls!' He was just being funny. I think he thought — because everybody's making a to-do over it — he thought, well, maybe you shouldn't be showing your butt at that age. But anyway, he got a kick out of it too," the "9 to 5" vocalist explained.

dollypartoncarldean

Dolly Parton joked about Carl Dean being 'jealous' over the outfit.

"I try not to get into anything I don't think I can pull off, just like that little Dallas Cowgirl outfit. I really thought, well, 'I'm just going to do this for fun, because I mean, I've never been to one of their halftime shows, and they're so famous, the girls,'" Parton noted, referring to her assets.

"All the guys love them, my husband included, and I kind of did it for him," she said of Dean. "I thought, well, if I can pull this off, it'll be cute, and if not, then they'll just think if some older woman did a stupid thing!" she adds. "I just thought it was cool, and it evidently was because it turned out to be a big sensation. And so, I may have a poster made, a pinup, and donate all the money to the Red Kettle."

dollypartoncarldean
Source: Mega

Dolly Parton performed at the 2023 Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game.

When asked about getting any hate for the look, Parton added, "Oh, I say, ‘To h---- with you. I'm going to do as I please!'"

Dean doesn't seem to have anything to worry about, as Parton has been happy with their quiet life together. "My husband and I like to travel around in our little RV, our little camper, and just go out and have a picnic by the river," the chart-topper revealed of what she loves most.

dollypartoncarldean
Source: Mega

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean have been married since 1966.

"I love to go back home to East Tennessee, visit friends and family, and I love to read. I'm an avid reader, so any great book that I get my hands on, I like to do that. I'd rather read than watch TV," she revealed.

People conducted the interview with Parton.

