'He Got a Kick Out of It': Dolly Parton Jokes Husband Carl Dean Was 'Jealous' of Her Cheerleader Outfit During NFL Performance

"I try not to get into anything I don't think I can pull off, just like that little Dallas Cowgirl outfit. I really thought, well, 'I'm just going to do this for fun, because I mean, I've never been to one of their halftime shows, and they're so famous, the girls,'" Parton noted, referring to her assets.

"All the guys love them, my husband included, and I kind of did it for him," she said of Dean. "I thought, well, if I can pull this off, it'll be cute, and if not, then they'll just think if some older woman did a stupid thing!" she adds. "I just thought it was cool, and it evidently was because it turned out to be a big sensation. And so, I may have a poster made, a pinup, and donate all the money to the Red Kettle."