Dolly Parton Never Had a 'Burning' Desire for Kids Amid Longtime Marriage to Carl Dean: 'I Had My Career and My Music'

During the final episode of What Would Dolly Do? Radio on Apple Music 1, Parton spilled why her husband has chosen to take a backseat when it comes to her career.

“Carl has never been in the limelight and all, never wanted to be in it. He don't like it,” the blonde beauty told co-host Kelleigh Bannen. “He went to one thing with me early on, when we first married, to a BMI Song of the Year [event], and he came out of there taking off his tuxedo, his tie and all that and said, ‘Don't ever ask me to go to another one of these damn things because I ain't going.’ I never asked him and he never did.”