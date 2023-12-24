OK Magazine
Dolly Parton, 77, Reveals Which Cosmetic Procedures She Tries to Not Go Overboard With

dolly parton regrets plastic surgery
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 24 2023, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Dolly Parton isn't upset with her choice to go under the knife, but she admitted she has some regrets when it comes to getting plastic surgery.

“Every now and then you’ll get a haematoma, or sometimes with fillers and Botox you can get too much and have to wait till the swelling goes down to look normal again. It means that instead of being back at work in two weeks, it’s a month," the 77-year-old said in a new interview.

The country star's motto when it comes to cosmetic enhancements is: "If something is bagging, sagging or dragging, I’ll tuck it, suck it or pluck it.”

dolly parton regrets plastic surgery
Source: mega

Dolly Parton shared some of her plastic surgery regrets.

This isn't the only time the "9 to 5" songstress copped to changing up her look.

While on The Howard Stern Show last month, Parton revealed her outlook on certain procedures.

“I try to do just little bits at a time — I don’t do like really big stuff. I do fillers, Botox, Juvéderm,” she shared. “Only when I have to do something a little more, and even then, I try to be careful.”

“You’ve just got to be very careful not to overdo it because you never know, anytime you go under the knife you could come out looking not good,” she added. “It’s always a risk and every time I go in for anything I think ‘Oh Lord, please let this all work out fine.’”

dolly parton regrets plastic surgery
Source: mega

The country star turns 78 in January.

The actress — who made headlines for looking amazing in a Cowboys cheerleader uniform over Thanksgiving — even shared more insight into how she stays in shape at her age.

Looking back, Parton said there was a time period “when I had lost a lot of confidence because I had also gained weight and any time you don’t look good, you don’t feel as good about yourself," she said. "So, I finally said, ‘Get off your fat a-- and do something about it!’”

In fact, the Tennessee native revealed Sylvester Stallone helped her improve. “And he’d tell me, ‘You’ve got to stop eating white bread and processed stuff’ and I’d say, ‘But I’m a country girl!’ I still eat those things, just not as often as I used to," she explained.

“I’m not much for exercise either and I do just enough to get by," she added, noting that she doesn't exercise in high heels, but "I have some high-heeled sneakers."

dolly parton regrets plastic surgery
Source: mega

Dolly Parton has been honest about some of the procedures she's had done.

dolly parton regrets plastic surgery
Source: mega

The actress also revealed her workout routine.

Parton spoke with Saga magazine.

