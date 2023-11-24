Dolly Parton, 77, Wows in Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Outfit During Thanksgiving Halftime Show: Watch
Dolly Parton is living proof that age is just a number!
The 77-year-old looked fantastic as she took the stage at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the Halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game against the Washington Commanders, which took place on Thursday, November 23.
In the video clip, the singer wore a version of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader uniform, featuring a white vest with a blue crop top and white shorts.
The blonde beauty sang some of her iconic hit songs, including "Jolene," "9 to 5," in addition to covering Queen's "We are the Champions."
Of course, people couldn't help but praise the country star for her epic performance. One person wrote, "now that is a proper half time show," while another said, "Dolly Parton + Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving = Merica."
A third person added, "This is how you age when you don’t care what people think," while a fourth user added, "She’s a rockstar!!!"
Last month, Parton was announced as the performer.
"Those Red Kettles have long been a symbol of hope for our friends and neighbors who are facing hard times," she said of her partnership with The Salvation Army. "My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need. Every small act of generosity helps, and together, we can all love our neighbors this holiday season and beyond."
Parton has been in the music industry for decades, and she recently revealed she is not going anywhere.
“I would never retire. I’ll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song onstage someday. Hopefully, one I’ve written. But that’s how I hope to go,” the "I Will Always Love You" songstress said during a recent interview on the Greatest Hits Radio show. “Of course, we don’t have much of a choice in that. But as long as I’m able to work, as long as my health is good and my husband is good. I mean, the only way that I would ever slow down or stop would be for that reason. But in the meantime, I’m gonna make hay while the sun shines.”
Since the Grammy winner has had such a successful career, she doesn't want to stop making music.
“I always believe that if you’ve wanted your dreams to come true and you are lucky enough to have that happen, then you’ve got to be responsible because you gotta keep the dream alive,” she noted. “And every dream kind of spawns another dream. You can branch off of almost anything that happens and make a business of that as well. So it’s kind of like a tree with good roots — it’s got a lot of limbs and it’s also got a lot of leaves. So, why not make the most of it?”