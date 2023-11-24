Dolly Parton, 77, Wows in Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Outfit During Thanksgiving Halftime Show: Watch

Parton has been in the music industry for decades, and she recently revealed she is not going anywhere.

“I would never retire. I’ll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song onstage someday. Hopefully, one I’ve written. But that’s how I hope to go,” the "I Will Always Love You" songstress said during a recent interview on the Greatest Hits Radio show. “Of course, we don’t have much of a choice in that. But as long as I’m able to work, as long as my health is good and my husband is good. I mean, the only way that I would ever slow down or stop would be for that reason. But in the meantime, I’m gonna make hay while the sun shines.”