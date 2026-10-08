'Madness in Our Lives': Dolly Parton's Sister Stella Breaks Silence on Family Estate Fight

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Dolly Parton’s sister Stella Parton appears to have broken her silence on the growing drama surrounding the late country music icon’s estate. On Wednesday, October 7, Stella took to X with a cryptic message about the drama surrounding her family, seemingly addressing the public back-and-forth that has followed Dolly’s death. “I refuse to comment on the madness in our lives. That’s the game with these clowns. Obviously, they have nothing else to offer. All package and no present. How about we move the goalpost?” she wrote.

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Bryan Seaver Was Sued After Allegedly Threatening Dolly Parton’s Estate

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton’s estate accused Bryan Seaver of making threats.

It’s unclear exactly who Stella was referring to when she mentioned “clowns.” Her post comes amid a legal battle between Dolly’s longtime manager Danny Nozell and her nephew and former head of security, Bryan Seaver. Bryan, the son of Dolly and Stella’s sister Cassie Parton, was fired from his longtime security role in September. He had worked with Dolly for nearly 20 years and was chosen by the singer to announce her death to the world after she died at 80 on August 25. Days after Bryan’s firing, Danny’s company, She’s Alive, LLC., also known as SAL, sued him and his security company. The estate alleged that Bryan had threatened to damage the country icon's legacy and made threats of “real-world violence” toward several people connected to the estate, per People.

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Bryan Seaver Denied Threatening Anyone Amid the Estate Dispute

Source: @DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM The estate claimed Bryan Seaver vowed to 'destroy the entire brand.'

Bryan has denied threatening anyone and called the restraining order against him “spurious and simply a publicity stunt.” “Dolly called me her killer. It was a joke we used around her camp,” he said in a statement to ABC News. “I was her ‘baby boy ninja’ and Danny Nozell took that text out of context to somehow imagine that I was threatening him. He’s always called me The Killer," he added. He later told TMZ, "I am a security professional and I am a killer. However, nothing in his lawsuit were threats and most of the comments I stand by. I was talking frankly in a private way with Danny, who I thought was my friend. … A lot of these messages are two guys having rage talk and crying on the phone together while we were grieving.”

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Source: MEGA Stella Parton had broken her silence on the growing drama surrounding sister Dolly Parton’s estate.

Meanwhile, Stella’s latest remarks arrive as the legal dispute continues to play out in court. In a filing submitted October 5, SAL accused Bryan of attempting to avoid being served legal documents on three occasions. A process server also alleged that barbed wire and caution tape had been placed around the front steps of Bryan’s home. A hearing that had been scheduled for October 6 was moved to October 20, with the temporary restraining order against him extended until then.

Source: MEGA; @THE_REAL_FREIDA_PARTON/INSTAGRAM Dolly Parton died on August 25, 2026, at age 80.