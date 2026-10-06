Dolly Parton’s Nephew Unleashed Profanity-Laced Email Tirade Days Before Her Death
Oct. 6 2026, Published 4:36 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton’s nephew and her former head of security, Bryan Seaver, reportedly went on an obscenity-laced email rant several days before the country icon's passed away on August 25.
In a message chain titled “Fwd: Letter from Dolly," the correspondence had been forwarded to members of Parton's team before Seaver responded with a series of expletives.
The Email Was Reportedly Sent 4 Days Before Dolly Parton Passed Away
“Hi Billy. Message received. If you think my harsh language is too much for you or your failing vendors to digest, just wait until my lawyers start f------ you up the a--,” Seaver allegedly penned in one email sent on August 21.
“Let’s play ball you f------ s---bag loser,” the email continued. “Why is your side of this project continually f----- up and behind the curve?”
While it's unknown who Seaver was directly writing to, other members of Parton's representation on the chain included her manager, Danny Nozell, as well as some of Seaver’s Squadron Augmented Protection Services employees.
“Go f--- yourself you f---," the profane message concluded.
The conversation reportedly appeared to be a quarrel over the security at Parton’s Nashville residences.
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Brian Seaver Was Also Hit With a Lawsuit Last Month
In separate email to “Bill,” Seaver apparently scribed: “Your contract security company (Titan) you’ve hired in spite of me and Dolly’s request for service at the hotel has completely f----- up and let an employee be assaulted.”
He also faced some heat last month when a lawsuit was filed that claimed he intimidated and harassed staffers at the "9 to 5" crooner's Nashville hotel and museum.
According to court docs, Seaver targeted workers at his aunt's Dollywood business partner, She’s Alive, LLC, which is the company that manages Parton's professional and business interests at her SongTeller Hotel and Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum.
The suit also alleged Seaver texted Nozell about “interfering with the operations of Dollywood” just six days before Parton’s death.
It was reported on September 21 Nozell fired Seaver and filed a restraining order against him.
Seaver was also accused of sending very menacing text messages, such as: “I’m going to go to Billboard Magazine with my s---. Just like you. I’m going to ratf--- every [Dollywood business partner] entity I can possibly conjure.”
He then told TMZ last month his job dismissal was “unexpected” and “unexplained," adding: "Nothing in this lawsuit were threats and most of the comments I stand by."
“I was talking frankly in a private way with Danny who I thought was my friend and he fancies himself a gangster. A lot of these messages are two guys having rage talk and crying on the phone together while we were grieving," he said.