Dolly Parton’s Nephew Unleashed Profanity-Laced Email Tirade Days Before Her Death

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Dolly Parton’s nephew and her former head of security, Bryan Seaver, reportedly went on an obscenity-laced email rant several days before the country icon's passed away on August 25. In a message chain titled “Fwd: Letter from Dolly," the correspondence had been forwarded to members of Parton's team before Seaver responded with a series of expletives.

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The Email Was Reportedly Sent 4 Days Before Dolly Parton Passed Away

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton died on August 25 in Nashville at the age of 80.

“Hi Billy. Message received. If you think my harsh language is too much for you or your failing vendors to digest, just wait until my lawyers start f------ you up the a--,” Seaver allegedly penned in one email sent on August 21. “Let’s play ball you f------ s---bag loser,” the email continued. “Why is your side of this project continually f----- up and behind the curve?”

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Source: @DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM 'Go f--- yourself you f---,' Bryan Seaver apparently wrote in one message.

While it's unknown who Seaver was directly writing to, other members of Parton's representation on the chain included her manager, Danny Nozell, as well as some of Seaver’s Squadron Augmented Protection Services employees. “Go f--- yourself you f---," the profane message concluded. The conversation reportedly appeared to be a quarrel over the security at Parton’s Nashville residences.

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Brian Seaver Was Also Hit With a Lawsuit Last Month

Source: MEGA Bryan Seaver was Dolly Parton's former head of security.

In separate email to “Bill,” Seaver apparently scribed: “Your contract security company (Titan) you’ve hired in spite of me and Dolly’s request for service at the hotel has completely f----- up and let an employee be assaulted.” He also faced some heat last month when a lawsuit was filed that claimed he intimidated and harassed staffers at the "9 to 5" crooner's Nashville hotel and museum. According to court docs, Seaver targeted workers at his aunt's Dollywood business partner, She’s Alive, LLC, which is the company that manages Parton's professional and business interests at her SongTeller Hotel and Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum.

Source: MEGA Bryan Seaver was involved in a dispute over security at Dolly Parton's Nashville properties.