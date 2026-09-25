Dolly Parton's Nephew Bryan Seaver Denies Threat Allegations in Escalating Estate Lawsuit Scandal

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Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver addressed the allegations involving his late aunt’s estate. Speaking to ABC News, Seaver said: "I’ve never threatened anyone." He also called the temporary restraining order against him "spurious" and "simply a publicity stunt." "They are my friends and my brothers and colleagues," he added.

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Source: MEGA Dolly Parton’s estate company accused Bryan Seaver of trying to obtain money through alleged threats.

Seaver, who worked as Parton’s head of security for more than two decades, was sued by She’s Alive, LLC on September 22. The company, which Parton created to protect her professional property and business interests, accused Seaver of trying to obtain money from her estate through an alleged campaign of threats. Seaver denied the claims and said statements cited in the court filings were taken out of context. He also confirmed that he was fired from his security position earlier in September.

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Bryan Seaver Says His Comments Were Taken Out of Context

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver addressed statements cited in the legal filing involving the singer's estate.

According to Tennessee court documents obtained by People, She’s Alive, LLC accused Seaver of making increasingly threatening statements involving Parton’s trusts and estate. The filing cited several exchanges involving Parton’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell. One such filing alleged that Seaver wants "to cause fear and chaos to extort money for his personal gain." Seaver explained the inside joke between them and the meaning behind the "killer" reference to ABC News. "Dolly called me her killer. It was a joke we used around her camp," Seaver said. "I was her 'baby boy ninja' and Danny Nozell took that text out of context to somehow imagine that I was threatening him. He’s always called me The Killer," he added. Seaver also described the allegations against him as "contrived threats."

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Dolly Parton’s Estate Cited Other Messages

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's estate faced concerns over messages cited in a court filing involving Bryan Seaver.

The court filing included other messages that the company said raised concerns about Seaver’s conduct. In one message to Nozell, Seaver allegedly wrote, "I am vengeance for my people for the next 50 years. I have no debt. I only own swords and guns." "My children have 3 houses to live in forever. My wife owns everything. All I have is animosity and memory. But I’m going to spend the next time I have on earth ratf------- anyone that has ever betrayed my family," the message added. The filing described the message as a threat of continuing retaliation.

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver alleged that he referred to himself as late singer's 'favorite child amongst us' in an email.