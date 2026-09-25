Dolly Parton's Nephew Bryan Seaver Denies Threat Allegations in Escalating Estate Lawsuit Scandal
Sept. 25 2026, Published 7:11 a.m. ET
Dolly Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver addressed the allegations involving his late aunt’s estate.
Speaking to ABC News, Seaver said: "I’ve never threatened anyone."
He also called the temporary restraining order against him "spurious" and "simply a publicity stunt."
"They are my friends and my brothers and colleagues," he added.
Seaver, who worked as Parton’s head of security for more than two decades, was sued by She’s Alive, LLC on September 22.
The company, which Parton created to protect her professional property and business interests, accused Seaver of trying to obtain money from her estate through an alleged campaign of threats.
Seaver denied the claims and said statements cited in the court filings were taken out of context.
He also confirmed that he was fired from his security position earlier in September.
Bryan Seaver Says His Comments Were Taken Out of Context
According to Tennessee court documents obtained by People, She’s Alive, LLC accused Seaver of making increasingly threatening statements involving Parton’s trusts and estate.
The filing cited several exchanges involving Parton’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell.
One such filing alleged that Seaver wants "to cause fear and chaos to extort money for his personal gain."
Seaver explained the inside joke between them and the meaning behind the "killer" reference to ABC News.
"Dolly called me her killer. It was a joke we used around her camp," Seaver said.
"I was her 'baby boy ninja' and Danny Nozell took that text out of context to somehow imagine that I was threatening him. He’s always called me The Killer," he added.
Seaver also described the allegations against him as "contrived threats."
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Dolly Parton’s Estate Cited Other Messages
The court filing included other messages that the company said raised concerns about Seaver’s conduct.
In one message to Nozell, Seaver allegedly wrote, "I am vengeance for my people for the next 50 years. I have no debt. I only own swords and guns."
"My children have 3 houses to live in forever. My wife owns everything. All I have is animosity and memory. But I’m going to spend the next time I have on earth ratf------- anyone that has ever betrayed my family," the message added.
The filing described the message as a threat of continuing retaliation.
However, in a September 3 email to an entertainment attorney who previously worked with Parton, Seaver allegedly wrote that he had sold $27 million worth of ammunition and weapons to Haitian police on August 25.
"I’m literally an international arms dealer and mercenary," he allegedly wrote.
The same filing also claimed Seaver referred to himself as Parton’s "favorite child amongst us" in an email sent that day.
According to the court documents, Parton's trusts and estates attorney later resigned after Seaver allegedly made "harassing and ominous threats" toward her.
The filing also claimed other employees resigned or stopped going into the office because they feared for their safety.
However, Seaver has maintained that he did not threaten his former colleagues.