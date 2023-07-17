Dolly Parton Jokes She Hopes to Go by 'Dropping Dead in the Middle of a Song Onstage'
Country music legend Dolly Parton wants to be doing what she loves when she takes her last breath.
The singer, 77, made the confession during an interview with Greatest Hits Radio, declaring she "would never retire" regardless of her age.
"I’ll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song on stage someday, hopefully one I’ve written," she quipped.
"As long as I’m able to work, as long as my health is good, and my husband [Carl Thomas Dean, 80] is good. The only way that I would ever slow down or stop would be for that reason," the Grammy winner elaborated. "But in the meantime, I’m going to make hay while the sun shines."
The bubbly blonde is also determined to achieve all of her goals before bidding farewell.
"I have new dreams every day … I’ve got lots of dreams," she explained. "I always believed that if you’ve wanted your dreams to come true and you are lucky enough to have that happen, then you’ve got to be responsible because you gotta keep the dream alive. And every dream kind of spawns another dream."
Having already mastered the music sphere, Parton shared she wants to tackle the small screen next so fans can get an inside look at the "adventures" of her life.
"I want to have my own network TV show where I can actually do a lot of new things and produce," spilled the crooner. "I want to have my own story called The Life of Many Colors, where I have a whole series of my life, stuff that people haven’t seen, or know, or heard about — and my people and where I come from, how I got to be, how and who I am."
In addition, she'd like to launch a line of wigs and makeup.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Parton has already proved her talent outside of showbiz, as her entertainment company Dolly Parton Productions opened up the theme park Dollyworld in 1961. The 150-acre property, which is located in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., sees nearly 3 million visitors each year.