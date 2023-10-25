Dolly Parton Refuses to 'Tone Down' Her Look for Anyone: 'You've Got to Find Out Who You Are'

While discussing the evolution of her look over the years, Parton told co-host Kelleigh Bannen that her "dear friend" Chet Atkins once suggested she should soften her appearance.

"He said, ‘Dolly, I really don’t believe that people are going to take you serious as a singer and songwriter unless you tone down your look. You’re a right pretty girl. You don’t need all that,'" she recalled. "And I said, ‘Well, okay, I’ll take that to heart, Mr. Atkins. Thank you for your advice.’ And of course, I just got worse with it. And years later, after I became a star, he sidled up beside me and said, ‘Now, ain’t you glad you listened to my good advice?’"