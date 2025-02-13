Dolores Catania 'Absolutely Devastated' Over Teddi Mellencamp's Health Crisis: 'She Is Not Alone'

As OK! previously reported, Mellencamp’s estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, rushed to be by her side in the hospital.

He shared a photo of himself next to her on his main Instagram feed, including the following prayer as a caption: “Jeremiah 17:14: Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved, for you are my praise. Lord, I lift up @teddimellencamp to You. You are the Great Healer, and I ask for Your healing touch upon her body. Restore her strength, renew her spirit, and let her feel Your comforting presence. Grant her peace, hope, and full recovery. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”

Arroyave also posted a video to his Instagram Story from her hospital room, thanking everyone for the prayers and love they’ve been sending her way. In the clip, he showed his kids he shares with Mellencamp, detailing he’d be sleeping in the hospital room in a chair overnight.