Dolores Catania 'Absolutely Devastated' Over Teddi Mellencamp's Health Crisis: 'She Is Not Alone'
Dolores Catania wants Teddi Mellencamp to know she’s thinking of and supporting the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum during her health crisis.
Catania talked to OK!, insisting she was “absolutely devastated to hear what Teddi’s going through.” “I want her to know how loved she is,” The Traitors contestant stated, “and she is not alone. She is in my prayers and my heart.” The Real Housewives of New Jersey star reflected on past memories with Mellencamp, noting she’s “always loved” being with her. “I was recently on her ‘Two T’s In A Pod’ podcast and spoke to her a few weeks ago,” she said. “I am really pulling for her and can’t wait to see her in the future as soon as she’s healed and rested.”
Catania concluded with some words of encouragement for her sick pal, stating, “You’re a strong t---! You got this, Teddi!”
As OK! previously reported, Mellencamp’s estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, rushed to be by her side in the hospital.
He shared a photo of himself next to her on his main Instagram feed, including the following prayer as a caption: “Jeremiah 17:14: Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved, for you are my praise. Lord, I lift up @teddimellencamp to You. You are the Great Healer, and I ask for Your healing touch upon her body. Restore her strength, renew her spirit, and let her feel Your comforting presence. Grant her peace, hope, and full recovery. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Arroyave also posted a video to his Instagram Story from her hospital room, thanking everyone for the prayers and love they’ve been sending her way. In the clip, he showed his kids he shares with Mellencamp, detailing he’d be sleeping in the hospital room in a chair overnight.
Aside from Arroyave, Mellencamp’s RHOBH costar Kyle Richards was also seen in her hospital room.
Mellencamp took to Instagram on February 12 to share she’d been hospitalized.
“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” Mellencamp revealed. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
“Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” she added. “The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”
Since revealing her news, many Bravo stars have sent their well-wishes, including her podcast co-host Tamra Judge, Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson.