Teddi Mellencamp's Estranged Husband Edwin Arroyave Rushes to His Ex's Side Amid Health Crisis
Even though they’re in the midst of a divorce, Edwin Arroyave rushed to be by Teddi Mellencamp’s side in the midst of her health crisis.
Arroyave posted a video from her hospital room, thanking everyone for the prayers and love they’ve been sending her way. He also showed his kids in Mellencamp’s hospital room, telling one of them an armchair was his bed where he planned to sleep for the night.
He also took to his main Instagram feed to share a photo of himself next to Mellencamp in her hospital bed, captioning it with the following prayer: “Jeremiah 17:14: Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved, for you are my praise. Lord, I lift up @teddimellencamp to You. You are the Great Healer, and I ask for Your healing touch upon her body. Restore her strength, renew her spirit, and let her feel Your comforting presence. Grant her peace, hope, and full recovery. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer and Mellencamp’s “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast co-host both commented on the pic with prayer emojis.
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania also piped in to say she was “praying for our Teddy.”
Aside from Arroyave, Mellencamp’s close friend and RHOBH costar Kyle Richards showed up to the hospital before Mellencamp headed into surgery.
On February 11, the famous reality star was hospitalized with a very serious health issue.
“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” Mellencamp shared on Instagram about the ordeal. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
“Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” she added. “The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”
Health issues aside, Mellencamp confirmed she filed for divorce from Arroyave on November 2, 2024.
“My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter,” she shared on social media at the time. “Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do, but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward.”