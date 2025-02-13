Teddi Mellencamp's Estranged Husband Edwin Arroyave Rushes to His Ex's Side Amid Health Crisis

Even though they’re in the midst of a divorce, Edwin Arroyave rushed to be by Teddi Mellencamp ’s side in the midst of her health crisis.

Arroyave posted a video from her hospital room, thanking everyone for the prayers and love they’ve been sending her way. He also showed his kids in Mellencamp’s hospital room, telling one of them an armchair was his bed where he planned to sleep for the night.

He also took to his main Instagram feed to share a photo of himself next to Mellencamp in her hospital bed, captioning it with the following prayer: “Jeremiah 17:14: Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved, for you are my praise. Lord, I lift up @teddimellencamp to You. You are the Great Healer, and I ask for Your healing touch upon her body. Restore her strength, renew her spirit, and let her feel Your comforting presence. Grant her peace, hope, and full recovery. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”