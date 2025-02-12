Teddi Mellencamp Rushed to Hospital, Reveals Doctors Found 'Multiple Tumors' on Her Brain
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp revealed she was hospitalized on February 11 with a very serious health issue.
“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” Mellencamp shared on Instagram. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
“Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcaster explained. “The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”
She shared she’s “blessed to be surrounded by my children, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons” who are doing “everything possible” to get her on the right track. She concluded her statement by thanking everyone who has reached out and supported her along her health journey.
Commenters — including some fellow Bravo stars — flooded her Instagram to wish her well. Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay said she was sending her “so many prayers and all the love,” while Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson said she was “praying” for her health.
Unfortunately, this is not the first major health issue the former RHOBH star has dealt with. She’s been open with fans online about her ongoing battle with melanoma.
In September 2024, she shared she was getting her 16th melanoma removed.
“I don’t know why, it always makes me so emotional,” she revealed at the time. “It hurts.”
Due to her being unable to have general anesthesia, she explained she was having the melanoma taken out without it. “I’m trying to keep you guys all in the mix and in the know," she said.
She also showed a picture of how she discovered she had skin cancer, showcasing “pink spots” that “turned light brown” on her shoulder. The daughter of John Mellencamp shared this was “stage two” cancer.
Health issues aside, Mellencamp is also going through a divorce from husband Edwin Arroyave.
In a statement on November 2, 2024, which was posted to her Instagram, she confirmed she had been the one to file.
“My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter,” she shared at the time. “Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do, but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward.”