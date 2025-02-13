Tamra Judge Cries as She Reveals Teddi Mellencamp Is Taking a 'Sabbatical' From Podcast Amid Health Crisis
Tamra Judge spoke out on her “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast amid co-host Teddi Mellencamp’s ongoing health crisis.
After confirming the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum would be taking a “brief sabbatical” from the popular show “to deal with some health stuff,” Judge opened up a bit more about what her pal is going through.
“I’ll allow Teddi to tell her story when she’s back,” she said, as she began crying. “But you all know how much she loves this podcast and wants nothing more than for us to continue on recording while she focuses on her health.”
She concluded her message by thanking fans for their support.
As OK! previously reported on February 12, Mellencamp revealed she was hospitalized.
“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” Mellencamp shared in an Intsagram post. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.”
Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
She went on to explain two of the tumors were going to be “surgically removed” immediately, while the smaller tumors would be “dealt with via radiation at a later date.”
Mellencamp added she was “blessed to be surrounded by my children, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons” who are doing “everything possible” to get her on the right track. She also thanked everyone who reached out and supported her along her health journey.
The daughter of famous singer John Mellencamp has been open about another major health issue she’s been dealing with for years, including an ongoing battle with melanoma.
In September 2024, she shared she was getting her 16th melanoma removed, which she noted made her “so emotional” since she was in a lot of pain. She also shared with followers her inability to receive general anesthesia, forcing the famous reality star to have it removed without it.
Health issues aside, Mellencamp is also going through a divorce from husband Edwin Arroyave.
“My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter,” she shared in a statement on November 2, 2024.
She confirmed she was the one to file for the divorce, adding, “Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do, but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward.”