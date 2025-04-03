PHOTOS Dolph Lundgren, 67, Puts Abs on Display During Beach Getaway With Much Younger Wife Emma Krokdal, 29: Photos Source: MEGA Dolph Lundgren and his wife, Emma Krokdal, flaunted their tones bodies at the beach.

Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren flaunted his toned abs while he was with his much younger wife, Emma Krokdal, during a recent beach getaway. The 67-year-old, who is cancer-free after battling kidney cancer for multiple years, wore blue and white swim trousers. He had his blonde hair slicked back while sporting a thick silver chain around his neck and wearing braces around both of his ankles.

Source: MEGA Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal enjoyed a beach getaway.

His 29-year-old wife rocked a purple bikini and large sunglasses. Her blonde and brunette tresses flowed in the wind as she and her husband stood near the ocean. At one point, The Expendables 4 star could be seen sitting on a lounge chair, looking off into the distance. The couple’s physiques looked toned as they enjoyed their time on the sand.

Source: MEGA The 'Rocky IV' actor and his wife have a 40-year age gap.

Before getting engaged in June 2020, Lundgren and Krokdal met at West Hollywood Equinox, a fitness center in California. The couple instantly hit it off and began training together at the gym where they would soon fall in love. “I was looking for the boxing room, and I just grabbed somebody who was going up the stairs. She looked like a trainer, and I said, 'Hey excuse me, where's the boxing room?'" Lundgren said about his first encounter with Krokdal. "She turned around and it was like, 'Oh s---.' It was one of those flashes where you go, 'Uh-oh.'"

Source: MEGA Dolph Lundgren was cured from kidney cancer after battling it for several years.

The Rocky IV actor and Krokdal tied the knot on July 13, 2023, in Mykonos, Greece. Before saying ‘I do,’ Lundgren proposed to her with a radiant pink diamond ring while they were in Sweden. Though the couple has a 40-year age gap, the actor told Graham Bensinger during an appearance on In Depth With Graham Bensinger that his wife’s age doesn’t define her.

Source: MEGA The couple originally met at a West Hollywood Equinox gym.

“I feel like Emma is very mature for her age, for sure. She's had an interesting life. She came over here from a small town in Norway. She was married here and she went through a difficult divorce and went through a lot of stuff that most young people her age don't have to deal with,” Lundgren said.

Source: MEGA Dolph Lundgren said Emma Krokdal is 'mature' for her age.