Cancer-Stricken Dolph Lundgren, 65, Marries Emma Krokdal, 27, After Being Told He Has '2-3 Years to Live'
Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal are officially husband and wife!
The Rocky IV star, 65, and his personal trainer fiancée, 27, tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Greece on Thursday, July 13.
"We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos with family and a few close friends," the longtime lovers announced in a statement to a news publication on Wednesday, July 19.
"With both Covid and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we've had to push our marriage plans many times," the message continued in regards to Lundgren's years-long cancer battle.
"We felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness — in the land of the Gods," the statement concluded.
Lundgren couldn't contain his excitement ahead of their nuptials, taking to Instagram to gush, "Tomorrow is the day. Mykonos ❤️," alongside a snap of himself embracing his now-wife in a pool.
Lundgren was also eager to share excitement after he popped the question to Krokdal back in June 2020, as he revealed to his followers, "something very special happened here in Sweden," alongside a photo of him cozied up to his lady while she flashed her ring at the camera.
Krokdal has been one of Lundgren's strongest supporters amid his ongoing battle with cancer.
Back in May, The Expendables 4 star opened up about his difficult health woes, revealing his terminal diagnosis.
"They found a tumor, they didn't know what it was but they found a tumor in my kidney here in L.A. in 2015. But then they did a biopsy and found it was cancerous," Lundgren explained during an appearance on In Depth with Graham Besinger.
Though things were "fine for five years," Lundgren took a trip back to the doctor in 2020, only to hear even more unfortunate news.
"In 2020, I was back in Sweden and I had some kind of acid reflux, I didn’t know what it was so I did an MRI," he detailed. "They found that there were a few more tumors around that area," as well as in his lungs.
"They found one more tumour in the liver, so I was like, 'Ah, s---, okay,'" Lundgren noted.
"At that point it started to hit me that this was something serious. The surgeon called me and said it had grown, it was too big, it had grown to the size of a small lemon. I asked them how long do I have left, I think he said two to three years but I could tell in his voice he thought it was less. I thought that was it for sure," Lundgren — who has since been living with his cancer diagnosis — concluded.
