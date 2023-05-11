Dolph Lundgren Reveals Harrowing Secret Battle With Cancer That Nearly Killed Him: 'Lucky to be Alive'

Lundgren revealed that he was first diagnosed in 2015 after he had a tumor removed from his kidney.

"They took it out … but then they did a biopsy and it was cancerous," the 65-year-old explained. "Then I did scans every six months, then you do it every year, then it was fine for about five years."

However, in 2020, doctors told Lundgren that the cancer returned in the form of six tumors in both his kidneys and his liver. Unfortunately, the cancer was unable to be taken care of surgically this time and Lundgren began rounds of chemotherapy to fight the disease.