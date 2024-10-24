Everything to Know About Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith's Marriage: When It Started, What Went Wrong and More

Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, who met in 1972 when they were 22 and 14, respectively, tied the knot in January 1976. They had moved in together three years before the wedding ceremony.

However, the Django Unchained actor later admitted to cheating on Griffith before they exchanged vows.

"I had been with [ex-Miss World] Marjorie Wallace most of the night [before the wedding]," said Johnson. "Melanie called at about four or five in the morning. We professed undying love and flew to Las Vegas and got married."