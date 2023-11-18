Antonio Banderas Reveals the 'Secret' to His Amicable Relationship With Ex Melanie Griffith

Antonio Banderas got candid about his relationship with his ex-wife Melanie Griffith, whom he shares daughter Stella Banderas with.

The 63-year-old actor and the 66-year-old actress divorced in 2015 after almost two decades of marriage. The Puss in Boots star also became stepfather to Griffith’s two other children: Alexander Bauer, 38, whom she shares with Stephen Bauer and Dakota Johnson, 34, whom she has with Don Johnson.