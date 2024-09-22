or
Don Johnson 'Will Always Have Affection' for Ex-Wife Melanie Griffith as He Feels 'Protective' Over Her

melanie griffith don johnson affection
Source: mega

Don Johnson 'will always have affection' for his ex-wife Melanie Griffith, a source said.

By:

Sept. 22 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Though Don Johnson has been happily married to teacher Kelley Phleger since 1999, the actor will always care about his ex Melanie Griffith, whom he shares daughter Dakota Johnson with.

“Don will always have affection for Melanie, too,” said a source.

“They’re so proud of their daughter, Dakota,” added the insider. “They’ve been frequent guests to Dakota and Chris Martin‘s house in Malibu for family get togethers, and Don’s in tight with Melanie’s mom, Tippi Hedren.”

Johnson, 74, and Griffith, 67, met in 1972, when he and Hedren appeared in The Harrad Experiment. On her 18th birthday, they got engaged and married in January 1976. But things didn't last, as they separated in July and divorced in November 1976.

melanie griffith don johnson affection
Source: mega

Don Johnson with his daughter Dakota Johnson.

The pair then remarried in 1989, welcoming Dakota, now 34, that same year, however, they divorced for a second time in 1996.

Still, the family has a tight bond.

“Don can’t help but feel protective over Melanie,” the source dished.

“It’s in his DNA. They’ve known each other a very long time, and Don’s supported Melanie through her health issues," the insider continued, referring to Griffith undergoing surgery in December 2009 to remove skin cancer. She also underwent further treatments to remove cancerous skin from her face.

melanie griffith don johnson affection
Source: mega

Don Johnson has a soft spot for ex Melanie Griffith, a source said.

In 2021, while appearing on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live," the Miami Vice star revealed he's super friendly with Griffith.

"We talk quite often," said Johnson. "I mean, when you have children together, I learned a very powerful lesson, for anybody that's paying attention out there. When you have a child with someone — whether you're married or not — you're with that someone forever. And I'm okay with that."

"I love Melanie. We get along and the kids are healthier because of it," he gushed.

MORE ON:
Don Johnson

melanie griffith don johnson affection
Source: mega

Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson are still friendly despite divorcing.

Meanwhile, Johnson previously revealed the secret to his long marriage.

"Oh, we are just so in tune with each other that there's an unspoken like trust and kindness and respect with us. And those are the keys," he told People.

"Oh my gosh. We had a big dinner and a big party... and I bought her bling, man," he said of celebrating his 25th anniversary. "Several different blings."

In Touch spoke to the source.

