Don Johnson 'Will Always Have Affection' for Ex-Wife Melanie Griffith as He Feels 'Protective' Over Her

The pair then remarried in 1989, welcoming Dakota, now 34, that same year, however, they divorced for a second time in 1996.

Still, the family has a tight bond.

“Don can’t help but feel protective over Melanie,” the source dished.

“It’s in his DNA. They’ve known each other a very long time, and Don’s supported Melanie through her health issues," the insider continued, referring to Griffith undergoing surgery in December 2009 to remove skin cancer. She also underwent further treatments to remove cancerous skin from her face.