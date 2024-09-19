or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Don Johnson
OK LogoCOUPLES

Don Johnson Says He and Wife Kelley Phleger Are 'So in Tune' With Each Other: 'An Unspoken Trust and Kindness'

don johnson wife kelley pp
Source: MEGA

Don Johnson said he and wife Kelley Phleger are so 'in tune' with each other.

By:

Sept. 19 2024, Published 6:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Don Johnson, 74, still has a deep connection with his wife, Kelley Phleger, 55.

The actor described their relationship as one defined by “an unspoken trust and kindness,” which keeps them close.

Article continues below advertisement
don johnson wife kelley phleger in tune unspoken trust kindness
Source: mega

The pair have been married for 25 years.

"Oh my gosh. We had a big dinner and a big party... and I bought her bling, man," he told People on Wednesday, September 18, referring to how they celebrated their 25-year anniversary.

Article continues below advertisement

"Oh, we are just so in tune with each other that there's an unspoken like, trust and kindness, and respect with us. And those are the keys," he revealed.

Article continues below advertisement
don johnson wife kelley phleger in tune unspoken trust kindness
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

The actor, who has kids Atherton Grace, 24, Jasper, 22, and Deacon, 18, with Phleger, previously described his partner as "a saint."

MORE ON:
Don Johnson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"I was with Bob Dylan one time, and I was having relationship issues, and Bob looks up at me and goes, 'Well, see, love is about kindness, trust and respect, isn’t it?' And that’s the embodiment of Kelley," the Miami Vice actor shared with Parade in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider previously dished about how the couple still make time for each other after over two decades together.

“They want their time together with their family to be sacred,” a friend told Closer Weekly in 2019. “They live a charmed life.”

Article continues below advertisement
don johnson wife kelley phleger in tune unspoken trust kindness
Source: MEGA

Don Johnson has five kids.

Article continues below advertisement

While playing the role of a cop on Nash Bridges, Johnson met Phleger at a birthday party for the city's mayor.

“This statuesque brunette was clearly a woman of substance,” he said of his now-wife. “I made it my business to meet her.”

Later on, the pair welcomed three kids together. (Don also has kids Jesse and Dakota Johnson.)

Article continues below advertisement

Don is close with his two eldest kids, but “he’s trying to make up for lost time with them,” the insider noted. “He’s a doting, involved dad with the younger three. And nothing makes him happier than when his whole brood is together.”

Don, who has been sober for decades, previously said he tries to do his best.

“I do what I can to make sure young people understand that drugs can destroy their lives,” he shared. “I’m the perfect example of what people can accomplish when they have regained a sane body and spirit.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.