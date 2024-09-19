Don Johnson Says He and Wife Kelley Phleger Are 'So in Tune' With Each Other: 'An Unspoken Trust and Kindness'
Don Johnson, 74, still has a deep connection with his wife, Kelley Phleger, 55.
The actor described their relationship as one defined by “an unspoken trust and kindness,” which keeps them close.
"Oh my gosh. We had a big dinner and a big party... and I bought her bling, man," he told People on Wednesday, September 18, referring to how they celebrated their 25-year anniversary.
"Oh, we are just so in tune with each other that there's an unspoken like, trust and kindness, and respect with us. And those are the keys," he revealed.
The actor, who has kids Atherton Grace, 24, Jasper, 22, and Deacon, 18, with Phleger, previously described his partner as "a saint."
"I was with Bob Dylan one time, and I was having relationship issues, and Bob looks up at me and goes, 'Well, see, love is about kindness, trust and respect, isn’t it?' And that’s the embodiment of Kelley," the Miami Vice actor shared with Parade in 2023.
An insider previously dished about how the couple still make time for each other after over two decades together.
“They want their time together with their family to be sacred,” a friend told Closer Weekly in 2019. “They live a charmed life.”
While playing the role of a cop on Nash Bridges, Johnson met Phleger at a birthday party for the city's mayor.
“This statuesque brunette was clearly a woman of substance,” he said of his now-wife. “I made it my business to meet her.”
Later on, the pair welcomed three kids together. (Don also has kids Jesse and Dakota Johnson.)
Don is close with his two eldest kids, but “he’s trying to make up for lost time with them,” the insider noted. “He’s a doting, involved dad with the younger three. And nothing makes him happier than when his whole brood is together.”
Don, who has been sober for decades, previously said he tries to do his best.
“I do what I can to make sure young people understand that drugs can destroy their lives,” he shared. “I’m the perfect example of what people can accomplish when they have regained a sane body and spirit.”