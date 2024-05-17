Don Lemon Hardly Avoided Former Boss Chris Licht at 'Mediaite' Anniversary Party After Ex-CNN CEO Fired Him From the Network

Mediaite’s 15th anniversary party turned into quite the shake up for CNN's past and present employees.

During the Wednesday, May 15, event, CNN’s former CEO Chris Licht "spoke to a few" current CNN staffers, however, he narrowly missed an interaction with ex-anchor Don Lemon after infamously firing him before also being given the boot by Warner Bros. Discovery last year, an eyewitness spilled to a news publication.