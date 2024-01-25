'The View' Hosts Defend Don Lemon as They Call Out Nikki Haley for Her Hypocritical 'Ageist' Attacks Directed at Trump and Biden
Last year, former CNN anchor Don Lemon faced criticism and backlash after making controversial comments about GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley's age.
During a discussion on ABC's The View, co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Sara Haines pointed out the hypocrisy in Haley's own campaign tactics as she faces off against Donald Trump.
The discussion arose when Haley, who has highlighted her younger age as an advantage over Trump and President Joe Biden, made comments about her parents' age.
She mentioned that as people get older, there is a decline — going as far as to push for a cognitive test for the two presidential frontrunners.
The View hosts criticized Haley for being ageist, considering she was offended when Lemon commented on her age.
Hostin was the first on the panel to point out Haley's hypocrisy, telling her co-hosts, "Don Lemon said that she was older, that she was past her prime. This is what she says on Saturday. In New Hampshire, 'My parents are up in age, and I love them. But when you see them hit a certain age, there is a decline. That’s a fact.'"
"She’s talking about her own parent. Then she says, you know, she starts attacking Joe Biden and Donald Trump on their age," Hostin continued. "She’s an ageist, yet she was offended when someone talked about her age. Hypocrite!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- 'Tone Deaf' Don Lemon Attends CNN Staff Call To Apologize For Controversial Nikki Haley Comments: Source
- Conservative Firebrand Candace Owens Defends Don Lemon’s Remarks On Women In Their Prime: 'He Basically Said Water Is Wet'
- Don Lemon Apologizes For 'Inartful And Irrelevant' Remarks On Nikki Haley Not Being In Her 'Prime'
Haines added, "But remember, you're calling a man old at 80 and a woman at 50."
Behar chimed in, defending Lemon's comments. "I don't think he meant that he thinks a woman is over the hill," she explained. "A woman is perceived as over the hill."
"But that's my point," Haines responded. "The world perceives 50 as you've crossed over, and 80, those men are still kickin' it."
As OK! previously reported, Lemon's infamous remarks came in February of last year when he stated that Haley, a woman in her 50s, was not in her prime.
"I'm not saying I agree with that," Lemon said, trying to backtrack his comments. "Don’t shoot the messenger, I'm just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is a woman in her prime? It says 20s, 30s and 40s. I'm just saying Nikki Haley should be careful about saying that politics are not in their prime, and they need to be in their prime when they serve. She would not be in her prime according to Google or whatever it is."
After facing backlash, Lemon issued an apology the same day. However, a few months later, he was fired by CNN following another controversial interview with Vivek Ramaswamy.